Watt Reunion With Steelers Becoming Less Far-Fetched as Texans Release J.J.

A dream come true for Pittsburgh Steelers fans, J.J. Watt is now a free agent.
PITTSBURGH -- It's been a long wait for Pittsburgh Steelers fans to hear the news that J.J. Watt was leaving Houston. The Texans' defensive end, and brother to T.J. and Derek, announced he has been released by the Texans in hopes to gain a fresh start in the NFL.

Watt released a video on social media confirming reports that he asked for a release. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year winner is 31-years-old and looking to find a new team to finish his career.

For Steelers fans, this couldn't be better news. Pittsburgh is already home to J.J.'s two younger brothers and their fan base would love nothing more than to bring a third to the City of Champions.

The Steelers have cap issues to handle before exploring a name like Watt. After center Maurkice Pouncey announced his retirement, Pittsburgh will gain roughly $8 million in cap space this offseason.

According to Spotrac, the Steelers have an estimated -$18 million in cap space prior to Pouncey's retirement. The team is also scheduled to meet with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to discuss lowering his $41 million cap hit this season. 

