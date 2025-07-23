Steelers' T.J. Watt Finally Opens Up About Cryptic Photo
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers returned to Saint Vincent College for the start of training camp with their superstar edge rusher in attendance. After an offseason of negotiations with T.J. Watt, the two sides got a deal done, signing a record-breaking contract the day before arrivals.
It didn't come without some bumps in the road, though. Throughout the negotiations, there was plenty of panic and concern about if things would get done. At times, it felt as if Watt and the Steelers were too distant to think they'd agree to terms before camp. That changed quickly when the news broke.
No moment felt more distant that Watt's Instagram post, though. Early in the offseason, Watt posted a picture of him with a "peace" sign in a Steelers uniform. Instantly, everyone viewed it as the beginning to the end between the two sides.
Well, Watt has now opened up about it. Speaking about the contract at training camp, Watt told the story behind the picture and why he chose to post it during some heated negotiations.
"Sometimes it's just fun to have fun with the narratives out there," Watt said. "Because obviously I'm very in tuned with what's going on with negotiations and how things are are going. And it's fun to see what you guys are all writing, thinking that things are one way even though they're completely a different way. It's fun. Especially when it's early in the offseason, to kinda throw something out there and see what happens, and it sturred things up way more than I ever thought it would."
Did it help the negotiations?
"I don't know. That's the great thing about negotiations is you never know what works," Watt said. "I'm sure both sides have things that they've done and that they've used as tools and chess pieces throughout the process, and we'll never know what worked and what didn't."
Now, Watt is in Latrobe and ready to go to work. With a glowing smile on his face and a new contract in hand, he, like the rest of the organization, are ready to fight for a Super Bowl run.
