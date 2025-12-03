Insider Hints Steelers Move On From T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' defense is struggling, with questions about whether it's talent or coaching. The names across the roster are big, but the performances have been upsetting. So much so that two of their longest-tenured players could be on their way out.

Cam Heyward and T.J. Watt were, and maybe still are, supposed to retire Steelers. Watt signed a three-year extension in the summer, making him the highest-paid edge rusher at the time of the deal. Later, Heyward received added incentives to help improve his deal with the team as well.

Both moves could be for nothing, though. With neither playing at a superstar level this season, the team could consider moving on from their two defensive captains. According to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Steelers insider, Gerry Dulac, it's not far-fetched to believe they could be gone in the offseason.

During his weekly chat with fans, Dulac was asked about the lack of production with Watt and Heyward.

"Time to let Heyward and Watt move on---get on with life's work? lots of $$$ with little to show," a fan wrote.

"It might be headed in that direction," Dulac replied.

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) exchanges words with a referee after being flagged for roughing the passer in the second quarter of the NFL Week 11 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. The Steelers led 10-6 at halftime. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Heyward and Watt's Production

Heyward has totaled 52 tackles this season with 1.5 sacks, five tackles for loss, six pass deflections and a forced fumble. The 36-year-old is making $22 million this season and is set to end his contract with $19 million in 2026.

Dulac hinted that there are going to be some moves made in the offseason revolving around the defense and potentially Heyward.

"That's why some interesting financial decisions will be made in the offseason," Dulac replied when asked why the Steelers are paying Heyward with little production.

Watt has totaled seven sacks, nine tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one interception and seven pass deflections. He's on pace to finish with his second-worst season in sacks outside of his rookie campaign and an injured season.

While Watt's cap hit this season is only $23 million, his massive $123 million deal kicks in next season when he's make $42 million the next two years and $46 million the year after.

Nov 2, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward watches the game against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images | Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images

Replacements?

The Steelers could replace both players, and while they may take a step back in terms of talent, they'd create plenty of cap space because of it.

Nick Herbig and Jack Sawyer look like the next stars of the Steelers' edge rusher group. Herbig has one more year left on his rookie deal after 2025 and Sawyer is just getting started.

Keeanu Benton remains on his rookie contract but rookies Yahya Black and Derrick Harmon have strived in their roles in their first seasons. The defense could be going young to replace Heyward and Watt if needed, but their financial situation would improve drastically, and maybe they're thinking of a larger-scale rebuild that includes their two captains.

