Aaron Donald Named DPOY Over Steelers' T.J. Watt

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt misses Defensive Player of the Year for the second-consecutive year, falling to Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald.

Watt finished the 2020 season with 53 tackles, 41 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, an interception, seven pass deflections and a career-high in sacks (15) and tackles for loss (23).

Donald finished the season with 45 tackles, 13.5 sacks, 28 quarterback hits, 14 tackles for loss and four forced fumbles.

Donald finished with 27 first place votes to Watt's 20. Xavien Howard received three first place votes.

This is Watt's second season as a finalist. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin believed Watt deserved Defensive Player of the Year near the end of the regular season.

"T.J. is visiting from another planet, to be quite honest with you," Tomlin said. "He has freakishly unique talent coupled with freakishly unique work habits and mindset, and it produces what you guys witness every week, which in my opinion, is Defensive Player of the Year quality."

Watt was a finalist for the award in 2019, finishing behind New England Patriots' cornerback Stephon Gilmore. Watt was named the 101 Awards Defensive Player of the Year last week.

