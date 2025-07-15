Steelers Undrafted WR is Sleeper to Watch
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are an improved football team heading into the 2025 season. After another 9-8 season and an early playoff exit under Mike Tomlin, the organization upgraded various positions to get over the hump and compete for a Super Bowl. The Steelers enter the upcoming season confident in their new starting quarterback, their new running backs, their playmaking tight end and a hopefully improved secondary with Jalen Ramsey.
The Steelers' position facing the most scrutiny as training camp approaches is wide receiver. DK Metcalf headlines a position group that is talented but unproven. Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson are slated to take on important roles as well. The need for another playmaker remains pressing, which gives undrafted rookie Roc Taylor the chance to break out at training camp.
Taylor is easily the most exciting undrafted prospect to arrive at St. Vincent's College in some time, arriving after two superb final college seasons at the University of Memphis. As a junior, he hauled in 69 receptions for 1,083 yards and four touchdowns. This past season, he caught 66 passes for 950 yards and two touchdowns. The 6'3", 215 lbs pass-catcher possesses multiple tools that could endear him to the coaching staff in training camp. Combine that with the tape he put out in college, and Taylor is
The first thing that caught my eye when evaluating Taylor was his blocking ability and how well that skill can translate to the Steelers' offensive needs. He deploys excellent lower-body strength and a strong sense of leverage to push back defensive backs. It's easy to envision him being on the outside on running plays, helping to create holes for the ball carrier.
This gives Taylor a distinct advantage over the rest of the training camp hopefuls. It's also the one way he could impress the coaching staff and force a competition with veterans Ben Skowronek and Robert Woods for the final WR spot on the 53-man roster.
There's another part of Taylor's game that should translate to the NFL. The big receiver has hands like magnets. When the ball comes near him, he catches it. That type of contested catch skill can be a separating factor for the young pass-catcher.
Simply put, the Steelers need more playmakers at wide receiver. Training camp is a huge opportunity for the entire position group. There are multiple roster spots to claim, and for the first time in years, an undrafted free agent receiver has the chance to surprise the roster and become an impact player in year one.
