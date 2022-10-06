Steelers Will Utilize Versatile DB Depth After Injuries

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are decidedly thin at defensive back. Five starters - cornerbacks Akhello Witherspoon (hamstring), Cam Sutton (groin/hamstring) and Levi Wallace (foot), plus safeties Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) and Terrell Edmunds (concussion) popped up on this week's injury report after exiting last week's game against the New York Jets.

That leaves Arthur Maulet, James Pierre, Miles Killebrew and Tre Norwood as the prime candidates to start in the defensive backfield against the Buffalo Bills and their star-studded passing offense that ranks second in the league in yards and touchdowns.

Norwood, currently listed as Fitzpatrick's backup on the latest depth chart, said the unit's versatility has helped keep their confidence afloat, even when they're staring down an offense that will try to take advantage of their depleted ranks.

"We're a group that has that versatility so the confidence level is still there," Norwood said.

Norwood is a prime example, having played both safety and corner during his career. That served him and the rest of the unit well last weekend against the Jets, when midgame injuries forced the Steelers to adapt with no prior notice in the middle of a close game.

"That's just something that happened in the game so you have to be able to work on the fly, have guys ready on the back end - all guys," Norwood said. "I mean all hands on deck as some would say. Making sure we're all ready to contribute with whatever's asked of us. As I'll continue to reiterate, injuries - you hate seeing it. Being able to have that back room that has guys that can play those multiple positions and move pieces really helps out in times like this."

Still, the Steelers are staring down perhaps the best and most versatile player in the NFL in Bills quarterback Josh Allen. It's not just about knowing about the demands of different positions, but being able to meet those demands at a high level. Allen and his wide array of potent weapons will stress an already undermanned defense as much as anyone player can. He makes the most of open lanes to run and throw and if he can't find one, Allen will simply create one by extending the play.

"Some would call it the second play within a play," Norwood said. "We know he creates plays with his quarterback ability, moving outside the pocket when the initial play breaks down. So we have to make sure we're covering as long as we need to and make sure we're sticking on our guys until the play is over with because those second plays, those are huge."

Should the Steelers make it to Buffalo without those top five defensive backs ready to play, the reserves will be handed a heavy challenge. Norwood knows it will take a combination of knowledge, confidence and playmaking ability to pull off an upset over the preseason Super Bowl favorites.

"There are guys who can play multiple positions which helps out in times like this so we make sure we're rallying together, making sure we're all on the same page whenever we're out there on the field and playing together," Norwood said.

