Robert Spillane's NFL Career Nearly Ended Before It Started. Now, He's Calling Plays for the Steelers Defense

PITTSBURGH -- Robert Spillane's journey to the NFL came with roadblocks that nearly left him on the outside looking in. The Western Michigan linebacker went undrafted in 2018 and found himself looking for tryouts as rosters were filling up.

He eventually found himself on a flight to Nashville, Tennessee, to tryout for the Titans, only a week after failing to sign with the Minnesota Vikings following a tryout there.

"I've come such a long way from those moments," Spillane said on Monday. "If I go back a week before that tryout in Nashville, I had a tryout with the Minnesota Vikings. That didn't go as planned. I wasn't signed, and I didn't have anything lined up for that next weekend. I didn't get a call until Thursday from the Tennessee Titans, asking if I would get on a flight early the next morning to come down for their rookie minicamp. I went out there, and I knew what needed to be done to make that 90-man roster. I just put my head down and worked, and I haven't stopped yet."

That work carried him to the Titans' 90-man roster, where he found himself in the mix to start at inside linebacker. Throughout the summer, Spillane's name was amongst those in the defensive starters until a change in course sent him back into the market.

"You know how the NFL works. It's a very fluent system," Spillane said. "General managers and coaches have to do what they have to do and when I was out in Tennessee, things did go as planned, and they ended up going as well as planned."

Spillane signed with the Steelers' practice squad in 2019. Although his family history isn't what earned him a spot, it is a talking point associated with his name.

Spillane's grandfather and 1953 Heisman trophy winner at Notre Dame, Johnny Lattner, spent his only NFL season with the Steelers. He made a Pro Bowl in his only professional season before entering the United States Air Force.

"I know he would be very proud of me," Spillane said on his late grandfather. "He's always seen the work I put in. He's followed my career, he's been at all the football games since I was a young boy. Too bad he's not here with us now, but I know he's looking down, and he's proud of the man I've become, not only as a football player but off the field as well."

Which brought him to Pittsburgh.

On Sunday, the Steelers suffered a heartbreaking loss to their team when inside linebacker Devin Bush went down with a knee injury. Later reported to be an ACL tear, the second-year back's season has come to an end.

Spillane took the field to play just his 10th defensive snap for the Steelers in replace of Bush.

Spillane took command of the defense in the second half of the Steelers vs. Browns game. He wore the green dot helmet, calling plays, and controlling the communication between the players. A role teammate Cam Sutton believes he will carry moving forward.

"For me, it's comfortable. I like speaking to my teammates during pre-snap," Spillane said. "I've gotten so comfortable with these guys over the past two years. It really feels awesome because as soon as I stepped on the field, I felt like my teammates trust me and they respected the work that I've put in through the last two years."

Spillane was called up to the active roster in Week 8 of the 2019 season. The Steelers placed inside linebacker Ulysees Gilbert on Injured Reserve after a lingering back injury and activated Spillane.

Prior to being promote, Spillane spent three weeks in free agency after being released. The Steelers signed quarterback Taryn Christion to replicate Lamar Jackson as they prepared for the Baltimore Ravens. To make room for the move, they cut Spillane.

"In this business, you've got to be ready when your opportunity is called upon," Spillane said. "I stayed in shape. I stayed working out, doing my thing. Cardio. Keeping ready and believing in myself because the moment you don't believe in yourself, you're going to start going downhill from there. I've always had a belief that I belong here and this is what I've been meant to do. I go out there every day and work to achieve my goals and good things happen."

He's now expected to start against the first NFL team that gave him an opportunity. A bittersweet feeling for Spillane, he's excited to get back to Nashville and play the biggest role of his young career.

"I'm really happy for him. Really excited for him," Sutton said on Spillane Monday. "The path that he's on and the path that he's continued to grow into as a player. What he's been doing thus far with special teams and limited time on defense. A guy who's really embracing his roles."

Like Mike Tomlin said following the game on Sunday, Sutton doesn't expect a drop off when Spillane hits the field.

"That's just how we are, that's our mentality," Sutton said. "We really take pride in what we do out there on the field. We really love and care for each other, and that shows up for us. It's electrifying. It's exciting to see. You can see it in our play. Guys are flying around. Guys are excited for each other. Guys are hungry and willing and wanting to make plays. You can't take away from that."

Spillane has spent much of his first three seasons in the NFL trying to make a place for himself. He now has his opportunity in Pittsburgh. And he and his teammates believe he'll take advantage of it.

"[My teammates] told me, 'Rob, you belong out here. This is what you're meant to do, so go out here and show everybody what we know you can do.' And that felt really good to hear from them."

