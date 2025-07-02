T.J. Watt Gone Next? Steelers Plan After Massive Shakeup
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made it known that they are willing to do anything in order to set themselves up for a Super Bowl. And yes, that might include trading T.J. Watt.
But first, they're focused on Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith. After trading Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Miami Dolphins, they acquired the All-Pro cornerback and the Pro Bowl tight end. The problem is that they have players in both positions. So, what is their plan for their new-comers this season?
For Ramsey, it's not as dramatic as some are guessing. Moving to safety might come in a limited role, but the Steelers have other plans for their new defensive back. Darius Slay isn't getting any younger and even Joey Porter Jr. needs time off the field. Plus, having an All-Pro nickelback isn't a bad thing for a football team.
As for Smith, he might have a little more adjusting to do than Ramsey, and he's re-entering an Arthur Smith offense. But the Steelers see Smith as a little bit of everything, looking to using him at tight end, fullback and even wide receiver.
Does it rule out another addition to the passing game? Maybe, but it's too early to tell. Even if Pittsburgh is comfortable enough heading into the summer with Smith, Pat Freiermuth, DK Metcalf and Calvin Austin, they may not love the combination by the end of training camp.
What they've shown this year is that they're ready to fill their roster as needed. That means another move is certainly on the table.
And what's this about T.J. Watt? So many people are talking about how the Steelers and Watt end this summer after failed negotiations on a contract extension. First, Pittsburgh does not see themselves trading Watt right now. They want to get a deal done with him, they understand how good he is and they are still confident they can make it work.
The two sides aren't close, though, and Watt isn't too pleased about it. If things continue to go sideways, yes, it really is on the table that Watt could be the next domino to fall in Pittsburgh.
