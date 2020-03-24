T.J. Watt Becomes Latest Steelers Player to Donate in Coronavirus Relief Efforts

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, many through the world have unfortunately been effected in one way or another. Celebrities and people in power alike have begun efforts to assist those in need, and a handful of members within the Pittsburgh Steelers have contributed, with linebacker T.J. Watt becoming the latest.

The Steelers organization also announced on Monday that the team would donate $100,000 to the United Way Emergency Basic Needs Fund.

"The United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania has always played a major role in helping our community," Steelers President Art Rooney II said in a statement. "During these unprecedented times in our country, we want to make sure those in need have the financial support to rally in our community. We are grateful for the efforts of all the heroes, volunteers and first responders during this crisis, and we hope this donation will assist the United Way in their efforts."

Other players have been involved as well, with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger posting a video to his twitter account asking people to stay inside their homes.

Offensive linemen Zach Banner also made contributions via his Cameo account. Banner thus far has raised over $105 towards his relief efforts, and it appears he will keep doing-so in the future.

While the details of his donation have yet to be shared, Watt became the second player in his family to donate to relief efforts, as older brother J.J. Watt and his wife Kealia Ohai donated $350,000 to Houston's local food bank.

The Steelers aren't the only professional team in Pittsburgh helping out, as both the Pirates and Penguins have made contributions towards the city's relief efforts as well.

