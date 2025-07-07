Travis Kelce Shares Hilarious Steelers Story
PITTSBURGH — Former Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher James Harrison was and is one of the most imposing players in NFL history. Countless NFL players have experienced Harrison’s toughness first-hand, and even more have stories about not antagonizing that physicality.
As a young player in the NFL, Kansas City Chiefs’ great Travis Kelce had a welcome to the league moment courtesy of the former Steelers’ superstar. Speaking on the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast, Kelce discussed an intimidating moment he had with Harrison. Recalling a matchup against the Steelers, Kelce shared a memory of winning a block against Harrison and feeling a false sense of confidence.
“I’m just kind of holding him (Harrison), and I’m like ‘Yeah, you can’t get off the block,” he said. “He just stares at me, doesn’t say anything.”
Kelce thought he earned a big win over the former Pro Bowler. That thought was fleeting, however, as a few plays later Deebo got his revenge.
“Like three plays later… he’s the outside backer,” Kelce continued. “And he just times it (the snap) up and smokes me.”
The hit from Harrison blew up the play, collapsed the pocket, and forced the Chiefs to punt the ball away. Expecting some sort of trash talk back from Harrison, Kelce described what happened instead.
“I look over at him and he’s just staring at me with the f——n’ visor on again…” he continued. “I’m just not saying a thing.”
Harrison didn’t need to say anything to Kelce in that moment. The devastating hit that forced a three and out was all the talking that the Steelers’ linebacker needed. It was an early lesson in trash talking and letting your actions on the field do the speaking for Kelce, but it was also an unforgettable memory shared with one of the best defensive players of his era.
