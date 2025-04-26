Steelers, Chiefs Finalize NFL Draft Trade
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs have made a late NFL Draft trade, moving the Steelers down in the fifth round. On Day 3, Pittsburgh started the draft with defensive edge rusher Jack Sawyer out of Ohio State, and with their second pick, traded with the Chiefs to move backward.
The Steelers gave Kansas City the 156th pick in exchange for the 164th and 226nd picks. One is a late-fifth round pick and the other is a seventh round pick.
The Steelers came into the NFL Draft with six selections after trading their second-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks for wide receiver DK Metcalf. They looked to move throughout the draft, and with the board in their favor in the fifth round, they decided to move backward and wait for their next selection.
To this point, Pittsburgh has added Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon, Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson and Ohio State outside linebacker Jack Sawyer. With their remaining picks, they are likely looking at quarterback, cornerback, wide receiver and maybe offensive line.
They could also double-dip at defensive tackle late in the draft.
The Steelers also mark the first NFL Draft trade since their trade up with the New England Patriots for Broderick Jones. It's the first time general manager Omar Khan has traded backward in the NFL Draft.
