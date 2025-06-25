Former Steelers WR George Pickens Cancels Pittsburgh Youth Event
Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens is once again in hot water after canceling an appearance he was scheduled to do with a youth football camp.
According to an email from TruEdge Sports, (shared courtesy of Austin Doody) the organization that runs the camps, they reached out to Pickens' team when he was traded to the Dallas Cowboys in May, but received affirmation that Pickens would still appear.
"As many of you know, George Pickens was traded to the Dallas Cowboys on May 7. Immediately following the trade, our team contacted George’s representation to confirm whether he would still honor his commitment to the Pittsburgh event. We were promptly assured that George remained committed to the camp and intended to show up for the families who had registered. Based on that confirmation, we communicated this directly to you via email and text on May 9," the email read.
"Unfortunately, as of last week, TruEdge was notified by George’s team that he has decided to walk back on his word and is no longer interested in attending the camp. Let us be very clear: we are deeply frustrated by this decision and the position it has placed all of us in," it continues.
The camp, which was sold out, was set to take place this coming weekend, on Saturday, June 28 at Highmark Stadium in Pittsburgh. The email from TruEdge went on to describe disappointment from the organization, which organizes children's football camps across the country.
"Our team at TruEdge was fully prepared to host a camp this Saturday because we were led to believe George would follow through on his commitment. His sudden decision to back out not only reflects a disappointing lack of accountability, but also shows a disregard for the families and children who were excited to meet him. We are incredibly disappointed by his actions and his actions do not express the goals or motives of TruEdge Sports."
According to the email, TruEdge Sports confirmed tight end Pat Freiermuth will appear in Pickens' place and the organization is working on getting other players involved as well. The camp is being rescheduled to July 20, ahead of Steelers training camp in Latrobe, PA.
In addition to the replacement of Freiermuth, TruEdge is offering a variety of compensatory offers, including free autographs from the players who attend and 25% off a registration for a future camp. Tickets for similar camps run by TruEdge cost approximately $200 for general admission.
