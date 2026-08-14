Disappointing Preseason Opener Could Mean Trouble for Steelers RB

Behind Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle, little has been clear regarding how the Pittsburgh Steelers' running back room is going to shape up heading into the regular season.

Travis Homer and Eli Heidenreich were viewed as viable candidates to secure 53-man roster spots leading into training camp due to their resourcefulness both in the passing game and on special teams, though neither has had a particularly fruitful stint in Latrobe this summer while also struggling a bit during the Steelers' win over the Green Bay Packers in the preseason opener.

Kaleb Johnson hasn't gone to great lengths to prove that his subpar rookie campaign was a fluke either. Considering his pedigree as a former All-American and third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, however, he's naturally been propped up and viewed as a player who just needs time to turn things around with a clean slate in the form of a new coaching staff.

Judging by his usage and performance vs. Green Bay, though, Johnson might have to start worrying about his future in Pittsburgh.

Johnson Running Out of Chances to Prove Himself

The run game as a whole was not clicking on all cylinders against the Packers. Over 28 total carries in the game, Pittsburgh logged only 72 yards for an average of 2.6 per attempt.

The offensive line was arguably the weakest position group across the board for the Steelers on the night, both in pass and run protection. As a result, there weren't a ton of openings for the team's running backs to really attack and turn into big gains consistently.

That wasn't why Johnson came away from the contest on more uncertain footing, though. Rather, it was the fact that both Homer and Lew Nichols played ahead of him, with Johnson not logging a touch or offensive snap until the second half.

Aug 03, 2026; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kaleb Johnson (20) runs during a practice session at Training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When he finally got out there, Johnson ran for only three yards on his two carries and didn't look explosive or spry over that small sample size.

Heidenreich closed out the game as the primary option out of the backfield, garnering nine carries along the way for 21 yards.

Again, none of Pittsburgh's running backs were overly productive, as Nichols led the way with 35 yards on 11 touches while Homer had 18 yards on six touches.

That's not the foremost concern with Johnson. Rather, it's that it feels like he's become overlooked and perhaps even passed over at the start of his second season in the league despite being a Day 2 pick last year.

Though he logged three special teams snaps vs. Green Bay (per Pro Football Focus), Johnson simply doesn't make enough of an impact in that role or in the passing game to justify keeping him around if he isn't a reliable option on the ground.

Regarded as the Steelers' potential running back of the future upon being drafted, Johnson's stock is pointing in the wrong direction. He might have some interest around the league due to his power, size and vision, but he might not stick around in Pittsburgh much longer.

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