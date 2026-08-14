Steelers' Will Howard Forcing QB Competition

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers finally got their first glimpse of quarterback Will Howard. Anticipation has only risen for last year’s sixth-round draft pick, and during their preseason opener against the Green Bay Packers, Howard finally debuted.

The Steelers turned to Howard in the second quarter of their game against the Packers, replacing starter Mason Rudolph. The thunderous reception he received was long overdue, as the fanbase waited over a year to finally see the 2025 draft pick in action.

It wasn't a perfect outing, but Howard showed promise. Not only that, he once again opened up the door to become the Steelers' backup quarterback in 2026.

What Howard Did Well

Howard had to wait until the second quarter for his shot, but once he entered the game, he was ready for the opportunity. He commanded the huddle without pre-snap communication breakdowns, and he had a clean set of exchanges with his center. It's a few small things, but those are exactly what coach Mike McCarthy and company wanted to see from the young player.

Howard's first passing attempt was a successful one, much to the delight of the Acrisure Stadium crowd. After faking the handoff to Travis Homer, he connected with Brandon Smith for a nice gain and a first down.

Where Howard really turned things up was during the two-minute drill. He was decisive and quick-thinking, while also keeping his eyes downfield. He completed three consecutive passes of at least 15 yards, connecting with Ben Skowronek and tight end Robert Tonyan. He nearly threw his first touchdown, but Tonyan was just a half-yard short of the goal line. Still, he led the Steelers down the field for an eight-play, 80-yard drive and finished the first half 5-of-6 passing for 79 yards, while taking one sack. Overall, the 24-year-old finished his first NFL game 7-of-9 for 87 yards.

Jun 9, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard (18) participates in drills during Minicamp at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where Howard Struggled

Howard's first series under center wasn't what anyone hoped, but it was hardly his fault. The offensive line gave him nearly no time to throw the ball. The pocket collapsed twice on his first three dropbacks, forcing Howard to use his feet to evade pressure. It also resulted in him taking a sack during his first offensive drive, despite nearly escaping the pressure to the outside.

The one area, however, that still could be an issue is velocity. Howard made good reads and completed passes, but that zip on the ball we so often talk about with Aaron Rodgers and Drew Allar still isn't there. That might not be as concerning for McCarthy, but it stood out during his time on the field.

Another play also demonstated the young nature of Howard, and it came during the third quarter. On third down of the team's second-half opening drive, he floated a pass over the middle of the field that he should have just thrown away. It wasn't a costly error, as the play resulted in an incompletion and nothing more, but it was a quick reminder of how far Howard still has to go in his development.

What This Means for Howard

Even with some errors, Howard did enough to show his worth. This performance should reopen the competition for the backup quarterback job. Mason Rudolph played well as the starter, but Howard was just as good, if not better, given it was his first NFL action. That is enough evidence to truly reevaluate the quarterback competition, and maybe, just maybe, Howard has a chance to be QB2 in 2026.

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