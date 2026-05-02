Former Steelers QB May Be Headed to TV

A former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback may be following in Mike Tomlin's footsteps as a studio analyst for this upcoming NFL season.

According to The Athletic's Andrew Marchand, Russell Wilson is in "deep discussions" to begin his television career, with CBS' pregame show "The NFL Today" considered the most likely landing spot for the former Steeler.

He has worked for CBS several times in the past, including during the New York Giants' bye week this past season, and he'd be filling the spot left by Matt Ryan after being named the Atlanta Falcons' president of football.

Wilson would not be working alongside Tomlin if he were to be hired by CBS and therefore hang up his cleats in the process, as the latter is now a part of NBC's "Football Night in America" crew.

Oct 28, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws a pass against the New York Giants during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Wilson's Steelers Career

After being released by the Denver Broncos, which the organization took on $85 million in dead money in order to do, the Steelers signed Wilson to a one-year deal worth the veteran minimum in March 2024.

Wilson was viewed as Pittsburgh's starting quarterback even after it acquired Justin Fields from the Chicago Bears in a trade, but the former's season got off on the wrong foot.

At the start of the training camp, Wilson suffered a calf injury that would end up keeping him sidelined for the preseason opener against the Houston Texans.

He returned and played a combined six series in the Steelers' final two preseason contests and was officially named the starter over Fields heading into Week 1.

Jan 11, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) looks to pass in the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC wild card game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Wilson, however, reaggravated his calf injury and ended up missing the first six contests of the year. Over that stretch, Fields filled in and led Pittsburgh to a 4-2 record.

A Week 7 Sunday Night Football showdown against Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets marked Wilson's Steelers debut. He went on to win six of his first seven contests with the team and guided them to a 10-3 record, though a four-game losing streak to close out the regular season saw Pittsburgh squander its AFC North lead to the Baltimore Ravens.

The Steelers proceeded to lose to the Ravens in the Wild Card round of the playoffs as well, and a reunion with Wilson never appeared to be in the cards last offseason.

Instead, Pittsburgh made Rodgers its No. 1 target and eventually signed him in June while Wilson agreed to a one-year deal with the New York Giants.

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