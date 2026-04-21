Ex-Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Joining Football Night in America

Former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has landed a TV gig for the 2026 season and beyond.

Per The Athletic's Andrew Marchand, Tomlin is set to join NBC as a studio analyst for the network's pregame show, "Football Night in America", ahead of "Sunday Night Football".

"Mike Tomlin, one of the most intriguing NFL TV prospects in years, is headed to NBC to be a top studio analyst on its Sunday night pregame show, “Football Night in America,” sources briefed on the move toldThe Athletic on Tuesday," Marchand wrote.

Marchand also noted that FOX was initially the favorite to land Tomlin due to his relationship with insider Jay Glazer and the fact that the network has not replaced Jimmy Johnson, but he ended up at NBC instead.

A move to TV was always anticipated for Tomlin after he stepped down as the Steelers' head coach following their Wild Card round loss to the Houston Texans in January, marking the end of his 19-year-long tenure with the organization.

It remains to be seen if he'll jump back into the coaching ranks at some point, but for now he'll stick around in the football world in a different role.

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