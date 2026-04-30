Steelers Three-Step QB Plan if Aaron Rodgers Leaves

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers don't know what Aaron Rodgers is going to do. They're hopeful he returns in 2026 for one final season, but they don't truly know what's going to happen with their 43-year-old quarterback. Or maybe we should say the free agent 43-year-old quarterback.

So, what's the plan if he doesn't show up? Whether that's signing with another team or retiring, Pittsburgh could be left without their go to for QB1 and needing to turn another direction.

Will Howard, Drew Allar and Mason Rudolph would round out their quarterback room, but there's a good chance general manager Omar Khan would make a few phone calls just to see what other options are out there.

This is how the Steelers would likely handle their backup plan at quarterback.

Step 1: Ask Around

There aren't many names out there that the Steelers would consider adding to their roster. Really, Derek Carr coming out of retirement may be the only one who would walk into Pittsburgh and become the Steelers' starter the moment that he did.

It wouldn't stop them from reaching out, though. Whether that's calling the New York Giants to ask about Jameis Winston, or reaching out to free agents like Tyrod Taylor or Jimmy Garoppolo, the team would look for reasonable options to come in as competition.

Mason Rudolph may be good enough to be the veteran backup, but still, the Steelers would do their homework on the outside options - whether they thought they'd find one or not.

Step 2: Test Will Howard

Pittsburgh Steelers

Drew Allar and Will Howard would battle for reps with the first team offense, but Howard would hold the upper hand. Allar is a player who comes into the NFL with a lot of work in front of him, but the skillset to develop nicely into an NFL quarterback.

Working with Mike McCarthy may be the best thing to happen to the Penn State product, but he won't be ready to be the starter in his first season.

Howard may be ready, and the Steelers would test him out before they went with any other option. He'd had to prove himself, and nothing would be guaranteed for the second-year pro, but he'd be Option A for Pittsburgh, and they'd spend the spring and the early portions of training camp trying to get him to a place where he's successful at this level.

Step 3: Hope for the Best

When it's all said and done, Pittsburgh would need to just hope they figured it out. They aren't prepared to hand the keys to anyone besides Rodgers. They've tied their horse to him for two seasons now and both times, he's left them wondering when he's going to answer.

They'd just be hoping McCarthy could develop Howard in a summer and that their Super Bowl window would remain open.

Any team that loses their starting quarterback is just hoping for the best, and that's what would be happening in Pittsburgh.

Something they're hoping doesn't happen. But something they're still not confident will be avoided.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI, and find our podcast All Steelers Talk on YouTube or anywhere you listen!