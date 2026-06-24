Former Ravens WR Slams Steelers, Calls Out Ben Roethlisberger

PITTSBURGH -- There is no love lost between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens. Regardless of the time of year or the playing status of people involved, the rivalry between the two AFC North foes extends beyond the football field.

Just ask former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. On a recent episode of his podcast, he called out the Ravens and proclaimed that their Super Bowl window had closed. In response, former Ravens wide receiver had his own words for Roethlisberger and the Steelers during an appearance on CBS News Baltimore.

"Who cares what Ben Roethlisberger thinks,” he said. “He’s never gonna say anything positive. As long as you have Lamar Jackson, your window is there. It’s funny because he’s the same guy that people were saying that about in Pittsburgh, but he was in his 30s. Lamar Jackson is still in his 20s and is very much the best player in the league.

Smith Doesn't Believe in Steelers

Not only does the former Baltimore pass-catcher think Roethlisberger is wrong about the Ravens, but he also thinks he is overestimating what the Steelers can do in 2026.

"However, seems like this is a guy that’s trying to pump up the sorry Steelers," he stated. "They’re terrible. I don’t care who they have at quarterback."

Smith even brought up the departure of former head coach Mike Tomlin and the hiring of Mike McCarthy. According to Smith, the organization is in for a rude awakening when they realize that the problem wasn't Tomlin or McCarthy. Smith believes the big issue is their roster, which he called "trash."

"They have this false sense of reality that all of a sudden Pittsburgh is going to change because Mike Tomlin was the problem," he explained. "They’re going to find out real quick that the roster is still trash."

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin talks to linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the first half of an AFC Wild Card Round against the Houston Texans game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Who Is Right?

Smith clearly believes in the Ravens. Is he biased? Of course he is, but we have to accept that.

Similarly, Roethlisberger is a Steelers lifer and a big believer in his former team. Is he also biased? Of course, he is, but that's part of the game.

Roethlisberger projected the Ravens to finish 8-9 during their first season under new head coach Jesse Minter, while Smith projects the Steelers to be similarly underwhelming.

There's a chance they're both wrong. What if the Steelers have another winning season and the Ravens challenge for the AFC North as well? That might not meet the expectations of either Roethlisberger or Smith, but it's probably closer to where things will shake out.

But for now, shots continue to be fired between the Ravens and Steelers.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI, and find our podcast All Steelers Talk on YouTube or anywhere you listen!