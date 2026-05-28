Ben Roethlisberger Takes Shot at Steelers' Mason Rudolph

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have had an interesting history of quarterbacks, especially in recent seasons.

Just like much of the franchise, the team went from having stability for decades at the position to nearly no continuity in important positions. Ben Roethlisberger was the team's face of the franchise for over a decade and a half, and they have yet to find an adequate replacement for him since.

One of the first quarterbacks to really take the helm for an extended period of time following the winding down of the franchise quarterback in Roethlisberger was Mason Rudolph. This was a point of contention, however, as according to Roethlisberger himself, the younger Rudolph struggled to agree with Roethlisberger on certain things.

On an episode of Roethlisberger's Footbahlin' podcast, he spoke about how Rudolph was unable to get mentored by him, and how he was the only quarterback under Roethlisberger's tutelage who believed he was not a good mentor.

"There are maybe one quarterback on the team ever that was like, 'Ben was never good to me.' " Roethlisberger said. "I've always said, 'I will help you as much as you want to be helped. I will be here for you. I will watch film with you. I will do whatever you want.' And I think there's been a lot of guys that have played with me that will co-sign that. I mean, I think most would."

Then, Roethlisberger explained why he brought it up, connecting to the current veteran quarterback situation in Pittsburgh. The possible mentorship opportunities between Aaron Rodgers and the young players in Drew Allar and Will Howard make the connection clear.

"Cause I think Aaron just came out and said, 'Hey, I'm here to help' [to] Will and Drew as much as they want to be helped." Roethlisberger said.

Nov 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco (16) greets Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) after the game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The Current Situation

One less obvious connection is that Mason Rudolph is still on the roster on the current team. He is able to once again get mentored by an older quarterback, despite him having significant experience himself. He currently finds himself possibly in line to be the victim of a roster crunch, and may benefit from some of the help Rodgers could offer.

The four quarterback situation going on at the Southside facility is unsustainable, and the team is likely to move on from at least one of their quarterbacks before training camp ends, but it is unclear who that player will be at this point.

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