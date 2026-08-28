Kaden Wetjen Stops Steelers From Looking Like Losers

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Kaden Wetjen was facing considerable pressure in the team's preseason opener, and he rose to the occasion.

The Steelers were met with a reminder of what could've been in their loss to the Buffalo Bills as fellow rookie wide receiver Skyler Bell, who was selected four picks after Wetjen in the fourth round this spring, led the team with 49 yards on seven receptions while also logging a 28-yard rushing touchdown.

The contest marked Bell's professional debut after missing the first two games of the preseason with a groin injury, and he was clearly outplaying Wetjen for a majority of the night as a result.

With his back against the wall and his spot on the 53-man roster not necessarily locked in despite being an early Day 3 pick, however, Wetjen turned on the jets during the fourth quarter and returned a punt for a 45-yard touchdown in what was arguably the first true display of his dynamism as a return specialist.

The rookie Kaden Wetjen maneuvers his way all the way to the end zone!



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Wetjen Knew What Was on the Line

After an underwhelming first training camp in Latrobe where his lack of polish as a receiver was displayed, Wetjen broke out in the preseason opener with a 79-yard showing against the Green Bay Packers that also included a receiving touchdown.

Head coach Mike McCarthy wasn't shy about the fact that Wetjen still had a ton to work on, however, stating that, "he's got some things he's got to clean up."

He didn't soothe any of those concerns by not garnering a single target vs. the New York Jets last week and fumbling a kick return, even if Pittsburgh kept possession.

Wetjen never quite felt like he fell onto the wrong side of the roster bubble in the aftermath of that performance, though he wasn't exactly standing on steady ground either.

With McCarthy also hammering home the point that players need to be flexible and can't just contribute on special teams without offering any value on offense or defense, Wetjen had to realize what was at risk.

While he caught just one pass against the Bills for seven yards, his punt return touchdown went a long way towards proving the kind of weapon he can be as a return man right from the jump.

Aug 21, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (10) returns a punt against the New York Jets during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Was It Enough?

Wetjen had to have a standout moment or two in Buffalo in order to begin proving the Steelers right for selecting him in the fourth round, especially with how Bell looked in comparison.

At this point, it sure appears like Wetjen has done enough to ensure that he's on the 53-man roster and will serve as the team's primary return specialist heading into Week 1.

He has to become more consistent and iron out some of his deficiencies from a technical perspective, but there's no denying his talent and upside as a return man.

Wetjen hasn't done much of anything to show that he can play much of a role on offense as a rookie though, and that might never change.

Again, Wetjen's punt return touchdown was vital for him and likely takes any speculation regarding him missing the roster off the table.

He's still nowhere near a complete player or finished product at this point, though some patience is required, especially when it comes to his offensive game.

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