Five Steelers Takeaways: Did Will Howard Do Enough?

ORCHARD PARK, NY -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' preseason is over. With a loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Steelers finished their exhibition games 1-2 and head into the regular season with plenty of optimism, questions and things to reflect on.

For us, leaving Highmark Stadium left a lot to talk about. The quarterback play, running back rotation and some strange offensive line decisions top the list.

Let's get into it.

What's the Right Tackle Plan?

Why are the Steelers still messing with their offensive line? If Dylan Cook is going to be the Week 1 starter at right tackle, why did he start at left tackle against the Bills? Does it mean Broderick Jones is starting at the right side? Is Max Iheanachor a sneaky candidate? What is happening?

It makes little sense why the Steelers chose to use the starters they did, but they did it. There has to be a reason, but it's a waiting game to find out what it is. It doesn't make much sense to start moving everyone around during the last preseason game, though.

Malik Harrison is All But Gone

The Steelers might have had some faith in Malik Harrison coming into the summer, but that's all but gone now. The veteran linebacker didn't even dress for the final preseason game, which you can only assume means they aren't risking injury so they can cut him and save over $4 million in salary cap space.

Will Howard is Going to Make the Roster, But He Shouldn't

Will Howard didn't have the best game for the second week in a row. At this point, it's pretty certain that Howard is going to make the 53-man roster and that the Steelers are going to keep four quarterbacks.

They probably don't need to, though.

Howard threw another interception, bringing his total to three on the preseason. This time, it was a miscommunication between him and Lake McRee. But it's not the picks that make Howard a tough quarterback prospect to feel optimistic about, it's his arm strength.

The ball just doesn't come out with any zip when Howard throws it. That's going to continue to be a problem even as his footwork and processing ability develop.

He's all but a lock to make the team, but again, the Steelers probably could sneak him through to the practice squad. They just won't.

RB3 Includes Two Names. Neither Are Kaleb Johnson

Lew Nichols got the start against the Bills and Travis Homer came off the bench. Right now, it's a toss up between which of the two make the final cut, with both putting on decent performances.

Kaleb Johnson is out.

The former third-round pick took his first snap of the game in the third quarter, reliefing Eli Heidenreich in the middle of the drive. Before then, nothing. The Steelers showed no interest in playing him.

Nichols and Homer both had decent runs during the first half, and both can play special teams. Heidenreich had his best performance, showing off his kick return skills with a decent return to start the third quarter and then leading the backfield for a touchdown on the opening drive of the half.

It's a stretch to say Heidenreich makes the roster, but Nichols and Homer are likely going to. One of them, at least.

Max Iheanachor Needs Work

The Steelers finally got to see their first-round pick in action during their preseason finale, but it wasn't the performance they were hoping for. Max Iheanachor came off the bench, joining the group of five in the second quarter. Several times throughout the game, he didn't look good.

Sometimes he was just slow off the ball, and others his technic got in the way. Overall, it was just a rough debut for the first-rounder out of Arizona State.

Things are still looking up for Iheanachor, but don't expect him to be the Week 1 starter at right tackle.

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