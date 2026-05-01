Meet Steelers Rookie Gennings Dunker

With his mullet, physical style of play and infectious personality, Gennings Dunker is sure to become a favorite among Pittsburgh Steelers fans, if he hasn't already without even stepping on the field yet.

The Steelers traded up from No. 99 to No. 96 at the end of the third round in order to ensure they landed Dunker, an Iowa product who will move from right tackle to guard at the NFL level.

The 22-year-old should compete for the starting job at left guard in particular with Spencer Anderson and Brock Hoffman, giving him a chance to make an impact right from the jump in Pittsburgh after helping Iowa win the Joe Moore Award as the best offensive line in the country last season.

Steelers On SI's Noah Strackbein had an exclusive one-on-one interview with Dunker days after being selected by the organization, where he discussed his level of excitement about heading to Pittsburgh, playing on a young and talented offensive line, reuniting with some of his college teammates and more.

Dunker's Draft Party in His Hometown of Lena, Illinois

"My draft party was like an open draft party for the community, just because I'm from such a small town," Dunker said. "I know everybody, I know their cousins, I know where they live. There was also a tornado that went through, so I thought it would be cool to have a community event and raise money for that. It was awesome to celebrate that with my community, have my football coaches there and my family and all my friends. I'm glad the community got to enjoy it."

First Steelers Players to Reach Out After He Was Drafted

"Mason shot me a text," Dunker said. "I called Logan Lee right after, my old teammate at Iowa... this offseason program he was back at Iowa training so I was training with him and I was like, 'Hey dude, I'm gonna be your teammate.'"

Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Gennings Dunker (67) warms up before a football game against the Indiana Hoosiers Sept. 27, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Reconnecting with Iowa Teammates and Ringing Endorsement of Steelers

"[Logan Lee] was fired up, he loves it," Dunker said. "Yahya [Black] loves it too, [Kaleb Johnson] loves it too, so I get my running back back. [Kaden] Wetjen's going out there too, we're gonna have like seven Hawks, something like that."

Opportunity to Play on a Talented and Developing Offensive Line

"I mean it's gonna be awesome," Dunker said. "My time at Iowa, my second year, the offensive line, we had some work to do. I'm not saying the Steelers do, but like I've been a part of young offensive lines before, like young guys and then getting to grow together with those guys and become really good together is really rewarding. Obviously those guys know more than I do and they definitely are better than me, so it's gonna be fun too to learn from those guys that have been there for maybe a couple years and know more than I do. Max is an awesome guy too, I got to meet him at the Senior Bowl. It's just gonna be awesome."

Oct 11, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) drops back in the pocket during the first quarter against the Northwestern Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Becoming Teammates with Will Howard and Drew Allar After Facing Them in Big Ten

"The things is, especially from an O-Line standpoint, whenever you get a new quarterback, it's like, 'Let's roll.' It's like basically this is the new boss man, I'm gonna do whatever it takes for him, and it just kinda is what it is. I got the opportunity to meet Drew on Saturday... awesome dude, I also told him too like, 'Dude, you are a lot taller than I thought you'd be.' He might be taller than me, so you know, just getting to meet him and I mean it was awesome. Once they're your quarterback, they're basically your quarterback for life. Just how it goes."

What Steelers Fans Can Expect

"Just somebody that likes to run and hit," Dunker said. "Not the most gifted guy or the most talented, but I'll let it rip."

Excitement to Be a Steeler

"I'm so excited to be part of it," Dunker said. "I don't know if there'd be a better organization for me, like a better fit almost, so I mean I couldn't be happier and more grateful for the opportunity to wear the black and gold again."

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI, and find our podcast All Steelers Talk on YouTubeor anywhere you listen!