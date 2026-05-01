Steelers Make Decision on Broderick Jones' Fifth-Year Option

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made their official decision on Broderick Jones' fifth-year option ahead of the May 1 deadline.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Steelers are set to decline the 2023 first-round pick's option, which would have paid him $19.1 million for the 2027 campaign had it been picked up.

The Steelers are declining the fifth-year option for left tackle Broderick Jones, per source.



The option would’ve paid $19.1M. Jones, who is coming off neck surgery, is set to be a 2027 free agent. He has 38 career starts and was playing well pre-injury. pic.twitter.com/k4HGRuVDN3 — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 1, 2026

Jones will now become an unrestricted free agent after the 2026 season concludes.

The 24-year-old suffered a season-ending neck injury in Week 12 against the Chicago Bears, which certainly heavily influenced Pittsburgh's decision to turn his fifth-year option down as he continues recovering.

Jones, who attended the University of Georgia, was selected with the No. 14 overall pick in 2023. He started 27 games over his first two years in the NFL, primarily at right tackle, before moving over to left tackle in 2025 after Dan Moore Jr. left the Steelers in favor of a four-year, $82 million contract with the Tennessee Titans as a free agent.

Sep 14, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones (77) reacts as he takes the field against the Seattle Seahawks at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Where Steelers, Jones Go From Here

ESPN's Adam Schefter, just three days before Day 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft on April 20, reported that Jones had suffered a setback in his recovery and was set to be evaluated in order to ascertain if he'd be ready for training camp and/or the beginning of the regular season.

Just hours later during his pre-draft press conference with head coach Mike McCarthy, however, Steelers general manager Omar Khan stated that, "nothing has changed with Broderick," creating some conflicting reports on Jones' true status as the team began voluntary minicamp.

Pittsburgh's long-term hole at tackle was apparent before news of Jones' reported hold-up came out, but that accentuated the organization's need to address the position early in the draft.

It ended up doing just that, selecting Arizona State's Max Iheanachor with the No. 21 overall pick after the Philadelphia Eagles stole USC wide receiver Makai Lemon right from under their noses by trading up to No. 20 with the Dallas Cowboys.

If Jones is not ready to suit up by Week 1, the Steelers could opt to move Troy Fautanu over to left tackle, his primary position at the University of Washington, in anticipation of Iheanachor eventually slotting into the starting lineup if he's not already in that spot by that time.

Dylan Cook could fill in at right tackle for as long as Iheanachor is on the bench, if at all, and the same goes for Jones, but the latter's health remains such a huge question mark.

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