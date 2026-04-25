Steelers Land Fan Favorite Iowa OL With Third-Round Pick

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue beefing up their offensive line in the 2026 NFL Draft.

After trading picks No. 99 and 216 to the Seattle Seahawks for No. 96, the Steelers selected Iowa's Gennings Dunker.

Dunker was a right tackle for the Hawkeyes, where he was a huge part of helping the team win the Joe Moore Award in 2025 as the nation's top offensive line.

As for how he projects to the next level, however, Dunker is likely to move to guard for the Steelers at 6-foot-5 and 319 pounds.

He is a better run blocker than pass protector, but he is feisty in all facets of the game and possesses a ton of strength while also being rather technically sound.

A fan-favorite with his mullet and contagious personality, Dunker should fit right in with Pittsburgh.

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