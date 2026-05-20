Mike McCarthy Provides Clarity on Steelers QB Depth Chart

The Pittsburgh Steelers are now in the midst of another quarterback issue, with the team now running with a unique depth chart during OTAs.

With Aaron Rodgers re-signing and the team rostering three other quarterbacks, the team has ran with a unique system for the beginning of summer workouts.

As it stands, the quarterbacks have worked out in the order of Rodgers, Will Howard, Mason Rudolph and then finally Drew Allar.

Due to that, head coach Mike McCarthy had to provide some clarity on the situation, leading to a moment during his press conference where he spoke on it.

“We definitely got four that we love. I can say that. You always have to develop the room. That's always been the approach. So, we're hoping Omar can get the roster expanded to 55, and we can keep 4. But, It's a really good room.” McCarthy said.

He then spoke more specifically on the rotation of the four QBs. His thoughts on the order of the young QBs stood out, specifically regarding Allar and Howard

“The rotation. Mason has a lot of experience. We’re trying to accomplish a threshold with Aaron, and I'm trying to develop Will and Drew the best we can. So, Will's ahead of Drew, I think, just from the fact that he's been here.” McCarthy said.

The clarification by McCarthy makes a lot of sense, considering he’s operating off of an NFL pedigree when making his decisions.

Rodgers is obviously going to be the top consideration, due to his status as a future first ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer. Rudolph’s history in the NFL provides him with the move to second. Howard being over Allar is the only one that could be deemed questionable, but Howard has been with the team longer despite not receiving any playing time.

What does this mean for the bottom two quarterbacks?

Rudolph and Howard are certainly in the danger zone when it comes to the roster crunch. If Khan and the remainder of the owners, the team would not be able to retain all four quarterbacks without making major concessions elsewhere.

There’s no concern that the Steelers will not figure it out eventually, but it seems that the team is in no rush to figure it out at this point. McCarthy’s methods seem to pass the proverbial “smell test”, but only time will tell how the Steelers offense works out.

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