Steelers Pick Drew Allar: Reach or Steal?

After watching Carson Beck fly off the board to the Arizona Cardinals with the first pick of the third round, the Pittsburgh Steelers didn't wait around for too long to add a quarterback of their own.

At pick No. 76, the Steelers selected Penn State's Drew Allar, who they had been connected to throughout the pre-draft process and brought in for a top-30 visit.

Allar is a high-upside prospect who has a lot of growth and space for progression ahead of him, particularly from a mechanical standpoint. Given that he possesses the type of above-average arm strength and size any organization looks for in a potential franchise signal caller, however, there's some optimism about his chances of blossoming in Pittsburgh while competing with Will Howard.

As is the case with any project quarterback, though, the takes are going to be divisive across the NFL landscape. Here is how Allar was ranked by several outlets and experts heading into the draft:

The Athletic's Dane Brugler: No. 106

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah: No. 94

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.: No. 115

ESPN's Jordan Reid: No. 137

NBC Sports' Connor Rogers: No. 137

Pro Football Focus: No. 96

CBS Sports: No. 157

Consensus Big Board (per Wide Left's Arif Hasan): No. 121

With only two of those experts/outlets viewing Allar as a top-100 player in the class, naturally Pittsburgh's decision to take him at No. 76 would seem like a reach on the surface. It's not quite that simple, however.

Aug 31, 2024; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) throws a pass during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

The Final Call

Allar was not universally viewed as a third-round prospect, but the positional value argument should be invoked in this case.

In theory, could the Steelers have chosen a player at another area of need, such as inside linebacker, offensive line, cornerback or safety, that was viewed as a better overall prospect at No. 76? Of course.

It doesn't help Pittsburgh's case that Allar's average placement on the eight big boards listed above is 120.375, essentially meaning the organization reached by right around 44 picks, or over a full round, by selecting him where it did.

Even though the numbers don't fall in the Steelers' favor, it's not at all hard to rationalize the selection of Allar in actuality. Considered Aaron Rodgers still has not informed the team of his plans for the 2026 season coupled with the need for a long-term solution behind center, Allar is the type of swing worth taking in the third round.

Going against consensus is an easier decision to explain when it's for a quarterback with the level of potential Allar has. Again, Pittsburgh did technically reach for him, but there should be no regret on its end.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI, and find our podcast All Steelers Talk on YouTubeor anywhere you listen!