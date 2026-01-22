Ben Roethlisberger Makes His Pick for Steelers QB

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will enter a massive overhaul phase this offseason, as Mike Tomlin's departure from the team will change the way the team has been ran for the greater part of the millenia.

With that in mind, Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger has issued his thoughts on who he believes should be the next quarterback for the Steelers.

Since he retired following the 2021 season, the team has been unable to find a long-term solution at the position, and this upcoming season looks to be no different. With a medium level first round draft pick and no great options outside the top quarterback available, the Steelers will likely have to turn to last year's sixth-round pick in Will Howard or another bridge quarterback until next offseason.

Roethlisberger took to his Footbahlin podcast to issue his support for Howard, speaking on how he could be developed into the starter for the team.

“If Aaron’s not in the scenario, I would go with Will Howard this year. But what I would do is, I would bring in a veteran quarterback,” Roethlisberger said.

Nov 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard (18) warms up before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

He then spoke on the reasons why he likes Howard specifically, mostly speaking on his intangibles.

“I love his heart, his fire, I think he is Pittsburgh,” Roethlisberger said. “I think he’s tough, he’s gritty, he’s going to get you what you want. Could be completely wrong, but I think you have a guy in there."

He then issued extremely high praise for the quarterback, projecting that he could be a possible top ten or top five quarterback by the time he matures in the National Football League.

Roethlisberger Issues Tough Praise To Live Up To

“Do I think Will Howard is a top-10 quarterback of all time, like by the time he’s done? Maybe, probably not. But that doesn’t mean he can’t be a top-five guy in the league for numerous years. Or top-10 guy. And that guy can get you Super Bowls.” Roethlisberger said.

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard (18) warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

It is an incredibly bold claim for Roethlisberger to make considering Howard has zero regular season experience at the NFL level, so a top projection is quite far off. He was a sixth round pick in a slightly below average quarterback class last draft, so it is unlikely that he has the potential to be a top player, as many players in his round will fail to even become regular contributors.

