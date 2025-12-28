Ravens Kill Steelers' Will Howard Excitement

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers need to take care of business before even beginning to think about what resting players looks like before the postseason. Not that they were focused on it to begin with, but with the recent outcome of the Baltimore Ravens, everything is shut down.

The Steelers came into the Week 17 weekend with the possibility of playing some backups against the Cleveland Browns. If the Ravens lost to the Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh would've won the AFC North and went into FirstEnergy Stadium with the option of sitting players.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said earlier in the week that while the team isn't thinking about it, the possibility was there if the circumstance allowed them to.

It won't. The Ravens defeated the Packers, 41-24, keeping the AFC North title open and forcing the Steelers to take care of business in Cleveland.

How Steelers Can Clinch AFC North

The Steelers will clinch the AFC North if they do one of two things. They either need to defeat the Browns in Week 17 on the road. The weather is supposed to be windy and rainy, and Cleveland is looking to upset Pittsburgh while watching Myles Garrett break T.J. Watt's sack record.

If Pittsburgh doesn't defeat the Browns, they head into Week 18 at home against the Ravens. Holding a 1-0 lead on them this season, the Steelers versus Ravens matchup would decide the division, and the winner would claim the AFC North crown.

Nov 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard (18) talks with quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

No Will Howard Anymore...

But for the fans who were hoping to see Will Howard get his first NFL action over the next two weeks, that dream may be dead.

"I don't think you will se him start. But I do think you will see him play in Baltimore," Steelers insider Gerry Dulac said earlier this week about the possibility of Howard playing if the team secures the AFC North.

While that door is still open, it gets much more foggy after the Ravens outcome.

If the Steelers won the AFC North before their Cleveland matchup, it would've allowed them to play Mason Rudolph in Week 17 and then to start Week 18. That gives their backup time to get ready in case of emergency in the playoffs.

Now, the most he'll be able to do over the next two weeks is play against the Ravens, if the opportunity presents itself. Chances are, Howard's playing time either just got diminished to even less snaps or totally crushed as a whole.

Fans were excited to see what Howard could do, and were hoping the possibility was there for him to play nearly an entire game this season. That won't happen now, as Baltimore's win over Green Bay not only keeps the pressure on Pittsburgh, but ruins the rookie quarterback thrill.

