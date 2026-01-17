Former Steelers RB Finds New Home to Begin Offseason

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Benny Snell Jr. is headed to a new football home, being drafted by the Louisville Kings of the UFL in the 2026 UFL Draft.

The Kings are one of three new teams in the UFL this season, along with the Columbus Aviators and Orlando Storm. They'll play at the Louisville’s Lynn Family Stadium in their inaugural season.

Snell was drafted on Day Two of the UFL Draft. He'll join former Steelers players like linebacker Jamir Jones, wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick, safety Kenny Robinson and fellow running back Kallen Ballage, who were all also drafted by the Kings.

Snell's Time With the Steelers

Snell was drafted by the Steelers in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He spent all four years in Pittsburgh, playing in 63 games and rushing 275 times for 982 yards and seven touchdowns.

His best year came in 2019 as a rookie when Snell rushed for 426 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 3.9 yards per carry. The next year, he had 368 yards and four touchdowns, but saw his usage drastically dip in 2021 and 2022, rushing the ball just 56 times between the two seasons.

After his time with the Steelers ended, Snell spent just 19 days with the Detroit Lions in August of 2023 and had a workout with the Cleveland Browns, but never signed with the AFC North team.

Now, the 27 year old is headed to the UFL for the 2026 season.

Why Snell Didn't Work Out in Pittsburgh

Snell started hot with the Steelers and had fans and the organization excited about his potential as a fourth-round pick. Dubbed "Benny Snell Football," the Kentucky product was a powerful runner who was known as a bruiser throughout his college career.

When the Steelers moved on from James Conner, though, it opened the door for change. After drafting Najee Harris in the first-round of the 2021 NFL Draft, they went to a bellcow backfield once again, making Harris their go-to in all situations.

The year after, undrafted rookie Jaylen Warren bursted onto the scene, claiming the second spot on the depth chart his first season. Anthony McFarland was also looked at as an option in the offense, leaving Snell as the odd man out of the group.

By the time he officially left, the Steelers had a new backfield, heading in a much different direction from when he arrived.

