What Steelers Are Getting in Rico Dowdle

PITTSBURGH -- As the new league year officially begins, the Pittsburgh Steelers have gotten off to a strong start rebuilding their roster.

After the Steelers lost last year's team MVP, Kenneth Gainwell, the organization needed another runner to pair with bellcow Jaylen Warren. They quickly found their replacement in Carolina Panthers ball-carrier Rico Dowdle.

The addition of Dowdle gives the Steelers a 1,000-yard rusher for their backfield, but it isn't as simple as adding a new starter. The Steelers added an important piece on offense who brings a very different game to Pittsburgh.

Dowdle's Running Style

While Kenny G was a dual threat out of the backfield, Dowdle's game is a bit different. He's far less of a threat in the passing game, and a far greater threat between the tackles. During the 2025 season, he took over for Panthers starter Chubba Hubbard and took off. He finished with 1,076 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 236 carries. Panthers head coach David Canales paid Dowdle this compliment in the middle of this past season.

"He's made some excellent plays," Canales said. "Love the tempo and violence that he's running with. And these are all things that we're talking about and working through this week."

Tempo and violence are two perfect terms to describe Dowdle. He's a one-cut, power forward running back. His best work comes between the tackles and utilizing his 215-pound frame in short yardage situations.

Why This Fits Steelers Perfectly

With Gainwell out of the picture, the Steelers needed to add another back. They weren't in the market for a Gainwell clone, and it's what led them to Dowdle.

The Steelers have a dual threat running back in Jaylen Warren. He's incredible with the ball in his hands, whether he's taking a handoff out of the backfield or in the open field as a receiver.

With the addition of Dowdle, the Steelers can let Warren step into those snaps that Gainwell took in 2025. In obvious passing situations and screen passes, Warren can become the primary target.

That leaves a need for a short-yardage and grind-em-down back. Dowdle is exactly that player. He can beat up the defense at the line of scrimmage and win those third and fourth and short situations. It also alleviates some of the impact and damage that Warren absorbed in 2025 playing that role.

Losing Gainwell was a tough blow, but the Steelers have made an incredible pivot in response. Dowdle is an excellent player to pair with Warren, and the Steelers' running game is set to improve for the 2026 season.

