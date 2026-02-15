Former Steelers Fan Favorite Announces Retirement

PITTSBURGH -- "Number 72 is reporting as eligible" somehow became a calling card for the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2019 season as Zach Banner became everyone's favorite "eligible receiver" rocking the black and gold.

The former USC standout-turned-NFL tackle found a home in Pittsburgh and grew into a reliable player for the Steelers during the 2018 and 2019 seasons. In 2020, he was given an opportunity to start at right tackle, only to suffer a torn ACL in Week 1. The next year, he signed a two-year deal with Pittsburgh but played just seven more games.

Now, he's coasting into retirement. After attempting to make an NFL comeback, Banner has announced on his podcast that he's officially stepping away from the game of football at 32 years old.

"This is that announcement that every professional athlete hates to make," Banner said. "You try your hardest to play and perform at a high level as long as you can and you work so many hours and days on and off the field to chase your dreams and goals. You don't really have time to process that announcement. But I'm here now, so I am officially going to retire from the National Football League.

"I want to thank my family and friends, the city of Tacoma, the island of Guam, Lakes High School, the University of Southern California, and all of the amazing people I have worked with in the National Football League. Especially the Pittsburgh Steelers and the city of Pittsburgh where my family has made a second home."

Banner's Time in Pittsburgh

Banner arrived on the Steelers roster in 2018 after being waived by the Carolina Panthers. The 2017 fourth-round pick for the Indianapolis Colts didn't stick with his first team. After making the 53-man roster as a rookie, he was waived one day later and found himself being claimed by the Cleveland Browns.

He spent the 2018 season on the, playing in eight games. He was released that offseason before signing with the Panthers and spending the summer in Carolina. Eventually, he made his way to Pittsburgh.

The Steelers knew Banner was a project but loved his work ethic and leadership. By the time his run with the Steelers came to an end, Banner was one of the biggest voices within an offense that was undergoing a lot of change.

Now, the eligible receiver is headed into retirement, and he begins a new chapter outside of playing just after his 32nd birthday.

