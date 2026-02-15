Steelers Have Easy Decision to Make on Joey Porter Jr.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a lot on their plate this offseason, but they shouldn't have to ruminate for long when it comes to cornerback Joey Porter Jr.'s future with the organization.

A second-round pick out of Penn State in the 2023 NFL Draft, Porter Jr. is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is up for an extension this offseason.

A number of key contributors from that class for Pittsburgh are also set to reach free agency next March, such as outside linebacker Nick Herbig and tight end Darnell Washington, but Porter is perhaps the most valuable of that bunch.

As such, the Steelers can't afford to let Porter, their No. 1 corner, slip away and eventually reach the open market. With a noticeable lack of long-term talent at the position on the team's roster, retaining an emerging star who should be a building block and figurehead of the defense for years to come has to be a priority for the franchise, no matter the cost.

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) reacts after a play during the second half of an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium.

Porter Jr.'s Trajectory

In his rookie season, Porter recorded 43 tackles and an interception in 17 games (11 starts). As a result, he finished fifth in AP Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.

A year later in 2024, Porter Jr. was Pittsburgh's top corner from the get-go and posted 70 tackles alongside an interception across 16 contests while giving up 52 catches on 78 targets for 642 yards and a touchdown, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Steelers supplemented their cornerback room leading into the 2025 campaign with a pair of former All-Pro veterans in Jalen Ramsey and Darius Slay Jr.

It was Porter, however, who rose to the occasion and was the team's shutdown option on the outside as Ramsey moved to safety in Week 9 and remained there for the remainder of the season while Slay underperformed and was waived on December 2.

Per PFF, Porter allowed just 32 receptions on 67 targets in coverage for 325 yards and no touchdowns while coming away with an interception and 13 pass breakups over 14 games.

He's quickly shot up the list of the best corners in the league, and as an indispensable part of Pittsburgh's defense, he should be rewarded with a hefty extension.

What Could Porter Jr.'s Potential Extension Look Like?

Though the Steelers could technically franchise tag Porter if contract talks go south this offseason, they'd be smart to avoid that outcome and find common ground on a long-term extension rather than kicking the can down the road.

A trio of top young cornerbacks set the market with massive new contracts last offseason, as Sauce Gardner netted a $120.4 million pact spread over four years while Derrick Stingley Jr. signed for $90 million over three years and Jaycee Horn inked a four-year deal worth $100 million.

It's safe to assume that Porter's price tag is in that same range, and while it's a massive amount of money, he earned that type of pay day from Pittsburgh with his performance this past season.

