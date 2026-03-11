Former Steelers Fan Favorite Hints at Coaching Gig

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have had no shortage of interesting figures come through their team in recent seasons.

Many have been controversial in nature, but one that has remained in the media with little controversy is a former offensive lineman in former Steeler Zach Banner. Banner was in the NFL for 5 seasons, but saw all of his active playing time with the Steelers from 2018 to 2021. After a short comeback stint with the Houston Roughnecks in 2025, Banner took to X to hint at a new job.

The University of Southern California graduate hinted that he would be going to join the offensive line staff at the school. Banner quote posted a posted by fan account Sidelines - USC, in which they said they had heard he was back with the team. Banner then quoted it with a GIF of a boy smiling, hinting his job possibility

"I've heard that a former Trojan is back with the team, helping coach the OT... Welcome back @ZBNFL, we've missed you dearly" Sidelines - USC wrote.

Banner's Time in Pittsburgh

Banner was a draft pick by the Indianapolis Colts in 2017, making him one of the notable former Colts and USC players to join the Steelers like new Steeler Michael Pittman Jr., his teammate in 2016. His first appearances in the NFL came in 2018, where he played eight games for the team at the end of the 2018 season. Then, he spent part of the 2018 offseason with the Carolina Panthers before signing with the Steelers during training camp of that season. He would play 22 games in three seasons before getting injured in 2021 and released in 2022.

Banner will now, more than likely, join a coaching staff of a team where he was one of the better offensive lineman in football during his time at the school. Additionally, Banner was the largest and tallest player in college football during his 2016 senior season at a height of 6'9" and a weight of 385 pounds.

Jan 2, 2017; Pasadena, CA, USA; USC Trojans offensive tackle Zach Banner (73) reacts during the 103rd Rose Bowl against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Rose Bowl. USC defeated Penn State 52-49 in the highest scoring game in Rose Bowl history. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Banner will now likely be helping a group that will need to protect wel for Jayden Maiava, one of the top quarterback prospects for the 2027 NFL Draft class. With plenty of time until then, it is also possible that Banner helps to develop top offensive line talent there, but no such prospects stand out on their offensive line at this point in time.

