Steelers Trade Details Emerge in Michael Pittman Jr. Move

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made a splash move on the first day of free agency, trading with the Indianapolis Colts for wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

At the time of the deal, all that was known was that it was a "late round draft swap" for the 28-year-old wideout. Now, details have started to emerge that share exactly what the Steelers gave up to acquire a new starting receiver before free agency begins.

According to The Pat McAfee Show's Mark Kaboly, the Steelers gave up a sixth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft in exchange for Pittman Jr. and the Colts' seventh-round pick in the NFL Draft. Essentially, the move was made for Pittsburgh to take on Pittman's salary cap hit after the Colts signed Alec Pierce in free agency.

The Steelers will give up one of their 6th-round picks in exchange for Michael Pittman and the Colts' 7th rounder, according to league source(s). So, basically, a salary dump by the Colts, and the Steelers benefit tremendously from it. pic.twitter.com/cz8sR0YcMB — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) March 10, 2026

After the move, the Steelers signed Pittman Jr. to a three-year contract extension worth $59 million. The team now has Pittman, DK Metcalf, Ben Skowronek and Roman Wilson as their four active roster wide receivers. They're expected to continue adding to the room either in free agency or the NFL Draft.

Steelers Plan at WR

The Steelers currently view Metcalf and Pittman as their two starting wide receivers heading into the season. However, they're likely going to add a third big name to the group, and the most likely landing spot is through the 2026 NFL Draft.

They spent a ton of time meeting with wideouts at the NFL Combine and appear to have their eyes on a first or second round pick in names like Carnell Tate, Makai Lemon, Jordyn Tyson and Denzel Boston. Omar Cooper Jr. could also end up being on their list as a late-first round pick.

That would give the Steelers three starting-caliber players for, who they assume will be Aaron Rodgers, playing quarterback. It also gives them a base to not have to worry about the position any longer after years of trying to figure out their starting group and failing.

Steelers Aren't Done Yet

Pittsburgh may not be done making trades, either. According to reports, they've started to receive trade calls for Patrick Queen and are open to negotiating a deal for the inside linebacker.

Right now, the asking price is a mid-round pick for the 26-year-old, with teams like the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles being the landing spots to watch.

General manager Omar Khan seems determined to make this roster different from last year, and rightfully so. After struggling in 2025, the Steelers want to take a step closer to a Super Bowl in 2026, and they're willing to give up big names - and add big names - to do it.

