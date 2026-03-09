Steelers Sign Michael Pittman Jr. to Extension After Trade

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have added to their wide receiver room, trading with the Indianapolis Colts for star pass-catcher Michael Pittman Jr. Now, after the trade has been finalized, they're signing their newest wideout to a contract extension.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Steelers have agreed to a deal with Pittman that signs him for three years and pays him $59 million. The 28 year old wide receiver will now receiver just about $20 million annually with his new team, and remain under contract until he's 31 years old.

Steelers are signing their new WR Michael Pittman to a three-year, $59 million deal. https://t.co/E9xOdfDOfB — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2026

The Steelers went into free agency with roughly $52 million in available cap space. After re-signing Asante Samuel Jr. and Cole Holcomb, they had just about $45 million to spend. Now, they've added a $20 million wide receiver to the mix as well.

Pittman is on the final year of his current contract and set to make and estimated $24 million in 2026.

Pittman Now WR2

The Steelers came into the offseason with a giant need at wide receiver. They've tried to land another starter opposite of DK Metcalf all of last year, but were never able to make a deal happen. The year prior, they tried to land someone opposite of George Pickens, but also failed in that attempt.

This year, they're making sure that isn't the case. This team has wanted a wide receiver that's starter capable and are now getting it in Pittman Jr. At 28, he's coming off a season with 784 yards and seven touchdowns. He has two 1,000-yard seasons over the course of his career and has totaled 5,254 yards and 25 touchdowns, all while with the Colts.

The former second-round pick out of USC now becomes the starter and leaves the door open for more in Pittsburgh. This team has spent a lot of time early in the offseason focusing on wide receiver, and may not be done adding to the room.

Expect them to approach the position in the 2026 NFL Draft, with names like Carnell Tate, Makai Lemon and Denzel Boston all being on their list. Or, they could double-dip in veterans, adding a free agent to the group to work with Metcalf and Pittman Jr.

The exciting offseason for the Steelers continues. A lot of change has already happened, but whoever the quarterback ends up being, they now have another weapon to work with. One that takes this wide receiver room to a whole new level.

