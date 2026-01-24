Joe Flacco Open to Playing for Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- One constant in the modern era of the AFC North has been the presence of notable quarterbacks, with it feeling as though just about every team has had one at a time, including the Pittsburgh Steelers.

One quarterback who has helped to continue that trend deep into his career is Joe Flacco. He began his NFL career in 2008, being selected No. 18 overall in the first round of the 2008 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens. In 2012, Flacco led the Ravens to their second-ever Super Bowl victory.

Flacco played six more quality seasons with them before joining seven different teams across the following seven seasons. Of those teams, two included the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals, meaning that Flacco has played for three of the four AFC North teams, with the Steelers representing the only omission in that regard in the division.

During a recent appearance on the "BMore Sports" podcast by Baltimore media personalities Jerry Coleman and Mike Preston, Flacco was asked about the possibility of suiting up for the Steelers, commenting ont he difference between playing for them as the Ravens' bitter rival as opposed to the Bengals and Browns.

"I think it would be strange. I do think having a Pittsburgh Steelers jersey on would be a little more strange than even a Browns or Bengals jersey, for whatever reason," Flacco said. "But I think at this point, I'm pretty much open for most things if I can see an opportunity in it."

Flacco also spoke on why he would sign for any team to continue playing, not just the Steelers.

"I play football because I love it," Flacco said. "It is a job of mine. Somebody's hiring me. That's a pretty big deal. But at the same time, I love playing football. And if people are going to give me the opportunity to do that, then yeah, you can't necessarily let your personal feelings on an organization just from an outsider get in the way of a professional decision."

Flacco Against The Steelers

Flacco has often played the villain to the Steelers throughout his career, including in the 2025 season. In Week 7, Flacco played spoiler to Pittsburgh, as he arrived via trade earlier in the season for an injured Joe Burrow on the Bengals.

He threw for 342 yards and three passing touchdowns, pushing the Bengals over the Steelers in a 33-31 win that saw the Steelers' defense collapse on short routes and give up 161 yards to wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

Flacco seems intent on continuing to play, and the Steelers seem like a good potential destination for him. With Aaron Rodgers set to reach free agency and some general uncertainty about his chances of returning if he continues playing after Mike Tomlin stepped down, the team could certainly use a veteran signal caller.

Though Mason Rudolph and Will Howard are under contract for the 2026 campaign, Flacco could be a potential addition to the quarterback room depending on how Pittsburgh goes about addressing the position this offseason.

