Steelers Have One Chance Left to Win AFC North

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers entered their Week 17 contest againts the Cleveland Browns needing one more victory to secure their playoff berth and AFC North division title. Instead of walking into Huntingdon Bank Field and taking care of business, the Steelers were embarrassed by the Browns.

Entering their Week 18 contest, the Steelers still need one more victory. This time, however, the consequences of failure are much greater.

The Steelers now have a single chance left to win the division and keep their season alive. It all comes down to their Week 18 showdown against the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium.

Winner Take All

The Steelers and Ravens are bitter rivals. Every contest between the AFC North foes feels like a playoff game. This contest will have the same feel, but with an intensity that reaches a new level.

The loser of this game is done. Their season is over, left only with a heartbreaking end to a season that had bigger ambitions. If it's the Steelers, they would finish the year 9-8, keeping their streak of non-losing seasons alive and into its third decade. As wonderful a consolation prize as that is, the Steelers will once again have to reckon with their inability to get over the postseason hump.

For the Ravens, a loss could mark the end of the John Harbaugh/Lamar Jackson Era in Baltimore. The two have been the faces of the current run, and it's ended in similar fashion to the Steelers: disappointing.

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) reacts in the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Home Field Advantage?

The Steelers hold two key advantages heading into their Week 18 contest, even after the loss to Cleveland.

The first is their previous win over the Ravens. When the two teams squared off in Week 14, the Steelers narrowly escaped M&T Bank Stadium with a win. That win kicked off a three-game winning streak for Pittsburgh. Now, they'll need another win against their rival to hopefully kick-start another winning streak.

The second is their record at home. While the team is 4-4 on the road in 2025, it is 5-3 at home. The Steelers will be drawing on Steelers Nation and the energy they provide to help spur the team to victory.

It all comes down to this for the Pittsburgh Steelers. They had the chance to close out the division and control their own destiny. Instead, they squandered it, leaving one final chance to win the AFC North and make the playoffs.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers