Maxx Crosby Becomes Nightmare for Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers' chances in the AFC North just got a lot tougher.

Pittsburgh was already likely facing a tough battle to reclaim its division title from this past season, but the Baltimore Ravens' acquisition of star pass rusher Maxx Crosby from the Las Vegas Raiders for their 2026 and 2027 first-round picks threw a wrench in the former's plans.

Though the Steelers swept the Ravens in 2025 and single-handedly kept them out of the playoffs with a Week 18 victory when the two teams matched up in the regular season finale, Pittsburgh has now fallen behind Baltimore in the early stages of the offseason.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

How Crosby's Presence Could Directly Impact Steelers

Set to face Crosby two times a year for the foreseeable future, Pittsburgh's offensive line is going to have its hands full.

The 28-year-old posted 10.0 sacks during the 2025 campaign and is one of the top edge rushers in the league, which will make life difficult for the likes of Troy Fautanu at right tackle and whoever ultimately wins the Steelers' left tackle job as well.

With Nnamdi Madubuike (if healthy), Travis Jones and Mike Green, among others, making up the rest of Baltimore's defensive line with more moves potentially on the way, Pittsburgh will essentially be working at a disadvantage when it takes on the Ravens, even if it has some impressive young talent in the trenches.

Oct 19, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Green Bay Packers tackle Rasheed Walker (63) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Could Pittsburgh React With a Big Move of Its Own?

It's typically not smart to make a rash decision and be reactionary when a rival pulls off a splash move, but doing so might just be warranted for the Steelers in this case.

Left tackle is a need for the team with Broderick Jones' availability up in the air after suffering a season-ending neck injury back in November, meaning that handing a big payday to a free agent at the position such as Rasheed Walker could be in the cards.

Signing a reliable tackle like Walker would directly combat the Ravens' addition of Crosby, though the Steelers could also choose to try and bring in a star wide receiver next to DK Metcalf as well considering their glaring need there.

Whether it's a trade for Brian Thomas Jr. from the Jacksonville Jaguars if he's made available, signing one of the top free agents or selecting a receiver in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, the easiest path towards Pittsburgh fortifying and truly improving its offense after Baltimore upgraded its defense is landing a high-upside threat in the passing game.

The Ravens finding a way to acquire Crosby is somewhat of a worse-case scenario for the Steelers, but they can't sit around on their hands. Now, they have to adopt a similarly aggressive mindset and keep up with Baltimore before they fall too far behind.

