Mike Tomlin Not Getting Fired, But Could Leave Steelers?

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are 6-6 and it appears the fans have hit a boiling point. After chanting "fire Tomlin" during the team's loss to the Buffalo Bills, the conversation has started - could the Steelers actually move on from their head coach? Maybe not in the way many imagine.

The Steelers fanbase is frustrated. So is Tomlin.

"Man, I share their frustration tonight. We didn't do enough. That's just the reality of it," Tomlin said after the game.

But it doesn't mean change is coming. A team source tells Steelers On SI that "despite the noise, Tomlin’s job is not in jeopardy." The team is very aware that a lot can happen in the final five weeks of the regular season, and after 19 years of service, the franchise still believes in Tomlin to give them the best opportunity to win.

The Steelers still believe in their head coach. Despite being 2-5 in their last seven games, the coaching staff, the front office and the players all feel Tomlin is the answer they need to save the season.

"I believe in the coaching staff. I believe in Mike Tomlin," Aaron Rodgers said after the game. "That's why I came here. Players need to take accountability, myself included, and I will. I will continue to. I've got to play better. But there's 11 starters on offense, 11 on defense plus with the personnel groupings that we run. We've got Monday to Saturday, and we can be really proud of our best Monday to Saturday and go out and play our best game and take control of the division."

The belief and the confidence from his players may not be enough to stop the end of his run in Pittsburgh, though.

Would Tomlin Still Leave ?

Just because the Steelers won't fire Tomlin, though, doesn't mean he won't leave. There's real skepticism around the organization and the NFL that Tomlin could view his time in Pittsburgh as over and look for a better situation elsewhere.

Without a losing season in 18 years as a head coach, Tomlin would be the hottest name on any coaching market and would likely get to chose his next landing spot from those that become available.

The Steelers don't have a franchise quarterback and their cornerstone pieces like T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward are nearing the end of thier careers. Pittsburgh's future looks foggy and there's growing belief a true rebuild is needed to give them a real chance at contending for a Super Bowl again.

Maybe Tomlin doesn't want to go through that. If he doesn't, there will be options elsewhere, including the New York Giants, who have their next long-term starting quarterback, as well as star pieces in Malik Nabors and Brian Burns.

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin warms up for a game against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Tomlin not being with the Steelers in 2026 doesn't seem likely, but we've come a long way from the "there's not a booster with a big enough blank check" days.

Unless things get drastically worse, which is possible, the Steelers aren't considering a coaching change. Maybe Tomlin is, though.

