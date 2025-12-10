Mike Tomlin's Hot Seat Response Should Make Steelers Nervous

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are in hot water. The fanbase has hit a boiling point, making it known that the "Standard" needs to become "The Standard" once again. And while their head coach understands his legacy is on the line, he may be taking the pressure a little too lightly.

Mike Tomlin went to the podium before the team's Week 14 win over the Baltimore Ravens and had passion in his voice. The biggest takeaway was that he seemed humbled, determined and ready to prove everyone wrong.

Week 15, before the team's game against the Miami Dolphins, things were different. Tomlin had a confidence to him. And his simple response to being under pressure sure had a different tone than a week ago when he was telling fans he agreed with their frustrations.

"Man, I've been in the hot seat for 19 years," Tomlin responded when asked about the pressure of the last week.

C'mon, Mike. Everyone knows that's not true. And agreeing with the fans about needing to be better sounded way better than making a win over the 6-7 Ravens a "we're back" statement.

Tomlin's Response Should Make Fans Nervous

The Steelers aren't back. Not yet, at least. The team beat the Ravens to move to 7-6 and move to 3-5 in their last eight games. Baltimore isn't impressive, though, and even with a better offensive and defensive performance and the lead in the AFC North, four games still decides everything, and it's not time to act like this team already made the playoffs.

When Tomlin spoke before Baltimore, it was easy to see a Steelers win coming. When the head coach has a passion in his voice, a determination that is vibrant but humble, there's a magic. "Tomlin Magic" has been what it's called for 19 years, and it's real.

Pittsburgh Steelers

If Tomlin came back with that same passion, you'd start talking about a run coming for the Steelers. A win over the Dolphins and the possibility of putting the AFC North away before their next Ravens matchup in Week 18.

Now, the conversation is will the Steelers go back to poor practices and preparation. Aaron Rodgers has made it known that's thing in Pittsburgh, and the first time he praised a successful week - a "better" week - was when Tomlin felt humbled.

We'll see if the two connect, but you can see the conversation ahead about the Steelers going right back to where they were. That should make every fan nervous.

