Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers Injured Against Bills

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are now dealing with a massive injury on offense with quarterback Aaron Rodgers going down once again with what appears to be a hand injury.

UPDATE: Rodgers appears to be dealing with a nose injury as broadcast cameras caught him standing on the sideline with a bandage on his nose and what appears to be bleeding on the bridge of his nose.

Aaron Rodgers watching from the sidelines pic.twitter.com/BDfI0kCCWc — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 30, 2025

Rodgers was sacked to start the second half of the team's Week 13 game against the Buffalo Bills and stayed down afterward. He stood up shaking his right hand and running to the sideline, where he was met by trainers and escorted to the blue medical tent. Mason Rudolph replaced him at quarterback during the game.

Rodgers missed Week 12 against the Chicago Bears after suffering three fractures in his left wrist. He suffered the injury in week 11 against the Cincinnati Bengals, missing the entire second half against the AFC North opponents and then sitting out the following week.

He returned to practice in Week 13 and was able to head into the game without an injury designation. Now, he's off the field and dealing with another injury. This time, it's to his throwing hand.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) comes off the field after failing to convert on third down in the second quarter of the NFL Week 11 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. The Steelers led 10-6 at halftime. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Without Rodgers, the Steelers will operate with Rudolph as their starter and rookie Will Howard working behind him as the backup. They are the only quarterbacks outside of Rodgers on the active roster. John Rhys Plumlee is on their practice squad.

Steelers Need Rodgers for AFC North Hopes

The Steelers are chasing an AFC North crown and hold a slight lead over the Baltimore Ravens as both teams head into the final stretch of the regular season. The two AFC North opponents will still play each other twice during the final six weeks of the season.

With Rodgers healthy, the team was 6-4 heading into Chicago. They fell to 6-5 with a loss to the Bears and Rudolph under center.

Rudolph started his run against the Bills with an interception. He threw one against the Bears as well.

The Steelers will hope for the best with Rodgers but with injuries adding up, it may be a growing concern that the 41 year old quarterback won't finish the season if the injuries continue to pile up.

This is a developing story. Steelers On SI will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available on Rodgers' injury.

