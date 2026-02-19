Steelers' Aaron Rodgers Chances Just Took a Drastic Turn

It had appeared as though an Aaron Rodgers return was in the cards for the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason, but those plans may not be as concrete as they originally appeared.

During an appearance on 93.7 The Fan, CBS Sports' Aditi Kinkhabwala stated that the people who have been around Rodgers feel as though his chances of extending his Hall of Fame career another year are slim.

“Having spoken to people who were around him, who have been around him, most everyone that I’ve spoken to who has been around him feels that the chance that he comes back to play is minuscule,” Kinkhabwala said, per Steelers Depot. "In conversations with people who were around him all year who were with him when he was leaving the Steelers when the season was over, all of those people that I spoke to said that it seems far more likely that he is done than that he is going to return.”

Sep 14, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) throws a pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Recent Reports on Rodgers' Future

After signing a one-year deal with Pittsburgh last June, Rodgers voiced that he intended on the 2025 campaign being his last before hanging up his cleats.

While he wasn't as steadfast in that mindset towards the end of the season, Mike Tomlin's decision to step down as head coach seemed to put an end to any chances of the 42-year-old making his way back to the Steelers.

Once the organization hired Mike McCarthy, who was Rodgers' head coach with the Green Bay Packers from 2016 to 2018, chatter regarding the four-time MVP's odds of donning the black and once again naturally began to arise.

McCarthy hasn't exactly been coy in his desire to work with Rodgers once again upon being named Tomlin's successor, and the momentum has seemingly been pointing in the direction of the pair reuniting in the near future.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero said on Feb. 8 that the "odds are increasing" of Rodgers running it back in Pittsburgh, but with Kinkhabwala's report going against that notion, it's unclear if he'll end up under center for the Steelers in 2026.

What Will Steelers Do if Rodgers Doesn't Return?

Pittsburgh isn't too far into the process in regards to putting all of its eggs into the Rodgers basket, meaning it wouldn't be a disaster scenario if he opts not to return to the team, but it would still put the organization at a bit of a disadvantage.

The 2026 NFL Draft doesn't feature an impressive crop of prospects at quarterback beyond presumed No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza, and the free agent options aren't exactly intriguing outside of Malik Willis, who should generate plenty of league-wide interest.

The Steelers will almost certainly add another signal caller to the mix, perhaps even via trade, who could compete for the starting job next to Will Howard and Mason Rudolph if Rodgers doesn't sign with them, but it would still be an uncomfortable position for the franchise to be in.

