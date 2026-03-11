Steelers' Backup Plan if Aaron Rodgers Doesn't Return

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are still waiting on Aaron Rodgers. They have no idea if he's going to return this season, and while they expect him to, they also have a backup plan in place to make sure their quarterback position isn't left stranded.

That backup plan is simple - Will Howard. The team plans to make sure their offense is set, their offensive line is primed and their ground game is their leading contributor. After that, it's putting everything they can into Howard to turn him into a starter this offseason, while making sure they have a backup plan to Howard, just in case.

While the Steelers are excited about Howard's potential, they understand the risk of playing a second-year sixth-round pick who has no in-game NFL experience. Howard missed the entire preseason last year, meaning if he plays this fall, it'll be his first game since being drafted.

Behind or alongside Howard, the Steelers would like another veteran. Joe Flacco and Kirk Cousins are easy guesses for where they'd look, as both are nearing the end of their careers and aren't guaranteed a starting job anywhere in the NFL. Both are likely looking for an opportunity that gives them their best in-season shot to play. Pittsburgh having a second-year QB with no experience can be viewed that way.

At the same time, though, their roles would be to help develop Howard while also putting their best foot forward in the summer. Howard would be the favorite to start in Week 1, but this gives the Steelers a Plan B to their Plan B - just in case.

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard (18) warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

When Will Steelers Turn to Plan B?

Right now, the Steelers don't have a deadline for Rodgers. They aren't trying to get an answer out of him and understand he's contemplating playing at 42, turning 43 years old.

What that means is that this is a waiting game. With their next hopeful starter already on the roster, Pittsburgh can hypothetically wait until June like they did last year. Chances are, if Rodgers waits beyond OTAs and minicamp, Pittsburgh would begin preparing Howard to start and move in a different direction, closing the door on Rodgers. But that's a long way away.

With Flacco and Cousins not having a huge market in free agency, they also don't need to feel pressure there. Both of their backup QB options are on the market, and they like Mason Rudolph as a teacher for Howard as well.

Don't expect the Steelers to make a grand announcement about not getting Rodgers. They'll wait for the decision, whenever that is. And until football starts again, they don't really have a reason to rush him that they're willing to use and risk changing his mind to retirement.

