PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers know who their quarterback is going to be in 2026. At least they're acting like it. But all indications, sources and conversations point to the same thing...

Aaron Rodgers is coming back for another run.

The Steelers have gone out and grabbed a wide receiver who's capable of starting all 17 games on almost every team in the NFL. They signed a running back to replace Kenneth Gainwell and are targeting offensive linemen to help complete a growing group as free agency heats up.

Rumor had it that Rodgers was looking for the Steelers to add a veteran wideout before making a decision. The addition of Michael Pittman Jr. should be enough as the team now has two starters and their eyes on another big name in the 2026 NFL Draft.

They've also completely ignored the quarterback group. There have been no rumors or reports about the Steelers speaking with names like Malik Willis, Joe Flacco, Kyler Murray or any other quarterback free agent who was/is available.

It's just been silence while Pittsburgh adds pieces around the quarterback position. Which tells you they feel pretty confident about who's going to fill the role.

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

"You know, I've been in communication with Aaron. I think Mike has, I know Mike has also, you know, we've got good communication, honest communication. But nothing new to report there," general manager Omar Khan said at the NFL Combine.

He also added this nugget of information.

"What I'll tell you guys is, I don't foresee this going like it did last year," Khan replied when asked if there was a deadline for Rodgers to make a decision.

That's because Pittsburgh has remained confident throughout the process that Rodgers is returning. Their conversations have been positive and both sides, at least from the outside perspective, seem to be ready to run it back for another year.

Why it hasn't happened yet is unknown. But this is Aaron Rodgers we're talking about. Every conversation you have about him ends with, "but it's Aaron Rodgers, so anything can happen."

All signs point to his return, though. There doesn't seem to be any surprises coming or retirement announcements around the corner. It just appears that, whenever it happens, a return of Rodgers to Pittsburgh will be the end result, and the Steelers will have their quarterback.

As for when, that answer should be coming soon. The expectation around the league is that Rodgers will return to the Steelers during the free agency period, giving them their quarterback well before the NFL Draft or anything afterward.

No one will be waiting around until June to find out who the Steelers' quarterback is going to be this season. And while other options are flying off the board, look at Pittsburgh as a team that's confident in who their QB1 will be in 2026.

It sure feels like they know it's going to be Aaron Rodgers.

