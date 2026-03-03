Aaron Rodgers Believed to Have One Demand for Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are operating under the assumption that Aaron Rodgers will return for the 2026 season.

There is one huge potential roadblock that may prevent that from happening for the Steelers, however. And if this issue isn't addressed, the franchise can kiss Rodgers goodbye.

According to insider Mark Kaboly, Rodgers will not return to the Steelers in 2026 if they don't upgrade the wide receiver position. Speaking on his Kaboly + Mack Podcast, he shared that he wouldn't be surprised if Rodgers is waiting to see how the Steelers upgrade the room before he commits to his second campaign in Pittsburgh.

"I wouldn't be surprised if he's like, 'Hey, let me see what you're gonna do here,'" he said. "Because I'm not coming back, all due respect to his buddy (Ben) Skrowronek, but with Roman Wilson and Skowronek, and that's about it."

Steelers Need a Veteran Name ASAP

The biggest takeaway from this is that the Steelers have work to do. The organization is likely to take a receiver early in the 2026 NFL Draft, but that might not be enough to entice Rodgers or any other starter.

With the new league year days away, the Steelers are in a position to add significantly via free agency, and they have to make good on that. The team has more than $45 million in salary cap space available and a huge need on the outside. Behind DK Metcalf, Skowronek and Wilson are the only other receivers under contract, which makes them a landing spot for many of the veteran receivers about to hit the market.

The Steelers are expected to be a big player in the free agent market, but it's becoming critical that they make the right call in order to lure Rodgers back as their starter. Players like Romeo Doubs, Wan'Dale Robinson, Mike Evans, Rashid Shaheed and Jauan Jennings headline the class, and the Steelers likely need to add one to give Rodgers a nudge towards re-signing.

"Obviously I don't have direct contact with Aaron Rodgers, but I would assume that would play something into it," Kaboly said. "If he's coming back, he wants to win."

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

What Will Steelers Do if Rodgers Passes?

The Steelers have two quarterbacks on the roster currently: Mason Rudolph and Will Howard. Howard immediately takes the inside track to the starting job in 2026, with a battle set to ensure between he and Rudolph.

The reality is that this team has a ton of cap space, but they won't spend the huge money required to sign Malik Willis, the top QB on the market. If Rodgers isn't on the roster, the next likeliest options are Howard, Rudolph, or a regrettable first-round draft pick like Ty Simpson.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers