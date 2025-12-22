Steelers Special Teams Star Cements Pro Bowl Bid

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers won't be the team that sends the most representatives to the upcoming Pro Bowl. The organization has just a few players receiving substantial votes for the NFL's yearly all-star competition.

One Steelers player, however, has cemented his status among his position group and finalized what should be his first Pro Bowl appearance. Special teams star Ben Skowronek has been a standout on the punt and kickoff coverage units this year. His performance, plus his unique personality, has fueled his social media rise. Entering their Week 16 contest, he was the leading fan-vote getter among special teams players in the NFL.

His work as a gunner during punting situations is admirable, and with his latest performance against the Detroit Lions, he should be able to punch his ticket to the Bay Area for the 2026 NFL Pro Bowl.

Hardest Hitting WR?

Skowronek is technically a wide receiver, but his position should be described as more of a utility player. Yes, he did catch the Steelers' first passing touchdown of the season, but his best skills on the field continue to shine in special teams.

Just ask Lions punt returner Kalif Raymond. During a second quarter punt, Benny Skow was the first man in on Raymond. With absolute perfect timing, Skowronek leveled Raymond the millisecond the ball touched his hands. It was a Pro Bowl-worthy play, but it was far from the only one he's made on special teams this season.

Welcome to the Benny Skow Show 😤 @BennySkow pic.twitter.com/VqLvoXrxNj — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 21, 2025

Heads Up Play

Skowronek's best play of the season was neither a reception nor a hard tackle. Instead, his season-best highlight came during the team's recent victory over the Miami Dolphins.

The Steelers were trying to flip field position, and punter Corliss Waitman boomed the ball toward the opposing endzone. The ball was rolling and bouncing quickly toward the goal line, which would have awarded the Dolphins a touchback and started their drive on their own 20-yard line.

But the Benny Skow Magic Show was about to perform. He was a few yards behind the ball, but picked up enough speed to get behind it and swat it back into the field of play. It was the perfect touch, pushing the ball back to inside the 5-yard line, where it was downed by cornerback Brandin Echols.

It was an incredibly athletic play, but it was also an extremely intelligent one. He had to maintain control of his body as to not cross the goal line, while also knowing exactly how hard to hit the ball backward so that his teammates could corral it.

Ben Skowronek making plays on special teams 👏 pic.twitter.com/D9CinMqat5 — NFL (@NFL) December 16, 2025

It's been a season to remember for Skowronek, who is having the year of his career. For his efforts, he is on an express track to the upcoming Pro Bowl. If it wasn't guaranteed before their Week 16 win, his performance against the Lions sealed the deal on what should be his first appearance in the league's annual all-star festivities.

