Former All-Pro Wins Steelers LT Competition

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers finally made a decision for their starting left tackle position. With Broderick Jones suffering a neck injury in Week 12 against the Chicago Bears, the team had limited options to replace him. Head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters early in their preparations for Week 13 that two veterans would duke it out for the role, and it seems one player has won that competition.

At the Steelers' final practice before they welcome the Bills to Acrisure Stadium, it was former New Orleans Saints first-round draft pick Andrus Peat taking the starting left tackle reps. After battling with Calvin Anderson for the starting role, the 32-year-old Peat is in line to receive his second start of the season. Head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed after a recent practice that the team is riding with Peat.

"Yeah, we're working with AP," he confirmed.

Can the Steelers Trust Peat?

That is the major question surrounding the Steelers' offense in their final days. With uncertainty at the quarterback position due to injuries, the offensive line needs to put together its best game of the season. Can they trust that Peat will provide that level of performance in his first start of the season at LT?

What the Steelers can trust is that Peat has experience to pull from. As a member of the Saints, he was an eight-year starter, starting double-digit games seven times. Between the 2018 and 2020 campaigns, he made three consecutive Pro Bowls at the left guard position. The Steelers are hoping and putting faith in the fact that his 104 games of starting experience are enough to propel him to a strong performance against a Bills team that can terrorize the quarterback.

November 27, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; New Orleans Saints guard Andrus Peat (75) during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Backup Plan

If Peat can't perform, the Steelers have one backup option. Calvin Anderson, the 29-year-old swing lineman, was the first player off the bench in Week 12 when Jones went down. He played decently well in relief of Jones, and he may be in line to play that role again in Week 13 if Peat isn't up to snuff.

Outside of those two options, the Steelers are in trouble. They were already a vulnerable group with Broderick Jones starting, but now the left tackle position is in a dangerous, precarious spot. With two less-than-ideal options at their disposal, the Steelers are in a permanent backup plan without Jones available.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!