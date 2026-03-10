Steelers Bring Back Long-Time Punter Cameron Johnston

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reuniting with an old friend on special teams.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Steelers have signed agreed to terms with punter Cameron Johnston on a one-year deal during the legal tampering period.

The Steelers have signed punter Cameron Johnston to a one-year contract. pic.twitter.com/z0NdG6y3PC — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 10, 2026

After getting released by the team ahead of the 2025 campaign, Johnston will now return for a second stint in Pittsburgh.

Johnston's History with Steelers

After spending three seasons with the Houston Texans from 2021 to 2023, Pittsburgh signed Johnston to a three-year deal worth $9 million before the 2024 season.

The Australian went on to sustain a season-ending knee injury against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 that year, however, and the Steelers brought in Corliss Waitman as his replacement for the remainder of the campaign.

Jul 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers punter Cameron Johnston participates in drills during training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Johnston remained under contract heading into the 2025 season, though Waitman returned as well, leading to a position battle between the two punters.

In the Steelers' preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Johnston's two attempts went for 94 yards while Waitman's lone punt was 57 yards.

Facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Acrisure Stadium in the team's second preseason contest, Johnston's three punts went for 127 yards, which came out to an average of 42.3 yards. Waitman, meanwhile, racked up 174 yards on his three punts, resulting in an average of 58.0 yards.

Waitman's only attempt vs. the Carolina Panthers in the preseason finale went for just 35 yards from Pittsburgh's own 35-yard line. Johnston's lone attempt from that game travelled 33 yards, though he kicked it from the Panthers' 46-yard line.

While Johnston was thought to potentially have the advantage over Waitman as a result, it was the latter who ultimately beat him out during the preseason and stuck with the Steelers for the entire 2025 campaign.

Pittsburgh subsequently cut Johnston, and he proceeded to appear in a total of four games between the Buffalo Bills and New York Giants.

Steelers' Special Teams Outlook

Though Johnston only played in a single regular season game for the Steelers this first time around, he has plenty of experience working with long snapper Christian Kuntz and as the holder for kicker Chris Boswell during both training camp and the preseason.

Johnston has never worked with new special teams coordinator Danny Crossman before, but it should be a smooth transition as both have plenty of experience in their respective crafts at the NFL level.

Boswell, Kuntz and Johnston are all currently slated to become unrestricted free agents next offseason.

