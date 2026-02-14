Steelers Player Campaigning for LB to Return

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are going through a signfiicant transition phase in the context of the history of the franchise.

With that in mind, the team will experience plenty of roster turnover as the team assesses new needs under the new leadership of head coach Mike McCarthy. Free agency is yet to open in any real sense, but the Steelers will likely make moves that are unlike what thye did under Mike Tomlin's guidance.

That being said, it is possible they bring back former Steelers that have proven to be assets elsewhere. Current long snapper Christian Kuntz advocated for the return of a friend of his in Elandon Roberts during an episode of The Christian Kuntz Podcast.

"If I'm getting into a fight, and I gotta call one person, it literally might be E-Rob. Like, I think I'm calling E-Rob," Kuntz said. "I hope we get him back, I know he's a free agent. I know the DC we signed, Patrick Graham, is close with E-Rob from Vegas, so I'm hoping E-Rob comes back. 'Cause he was one of the better teammates I've had in my career."

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Elandon Roberts (52) tackles Cleveland Browns running back Dylan Sampson (22) during the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Roberts Prior Relationship With Pittsburgh

Roberts was a Steeler for two seasons in his NFL career to this point. He was a key contributor as a rotation linebacker for the Steelers in both 2023 and 2024. In 2023, Roberts accumulated over 100 tackles and 2.5 sacks. 2024 saw a decrease in his production with just above 40 total tackles and a sack as other played broke out and diminished his snaps.

In 2025 with the Las Vegas Raiders, Roberts bounced back and logged 90 tackles. Notably, the Steelers made his defensive coordinator in Patrick Graham their defensive coordinator of the future, which could encourage Roberts to move from the Raiders to the Steelers.

It seems that Roberts is also a locker room asset. In that regard, the Steelers could use some new players to lead their locker room and stay motivated. The coming season is likely one of the worst outlooks for the Steelers in recent times, so having strong leadership through tough moments would be paramount.

With Cole Holcomb headed to unrestricted free agency status, the team will be in need of a backup inside linebacker to play behind Payton Wilson, or even challenge him for the job. March 9 begins the legal tampering period for the league, and the Steelers will likely be quite active in that period.

