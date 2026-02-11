Steelers Insider Pushing Malik Willis Narrative

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers once again find themselves in quarterback purgatory. No real direction for the future and no "sure thing" top options to pull them out of it.

Therefore, the team will have to either go ahead with Will Howard as the quarterback or look at the free agency pool. Of the free agents, the best available is Malik Willis. The Packers' backup was impressive in limited time, relieving starter Jordan Love, and now dominates a weak quarterback free agent class.

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Steelers reporter Brian Batko spoke about the possibility of Willis becoming a Steeler as well as possible return plans for Aaron Rodgers in a chat with fans.

"From what I've heard, it became clear at some point late last year Rodgers might want to return. Maybe even earlier. But if it were my call, I'd take a bigger swing - such as Willis, yes." Batko wrote. "I just don't see how running it back with Rodgers helps much with that. At least someone like Willis gives you a reasonable chance to figure it out".

Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis (2) throws during the third quarter of their game against the Baltimore Ravens Saturday, December 27, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Batko then spoke more specifically about Willis' game and how it could translate into a winning culture for the Steelers moving forward.

"Look, it's a fairly small sample size for Malik Willis and I get that. But I watched the games", Batko wrote. "I know what I saw with my own eyes. He made some huge throws and was really dangerous with his legs. To me, it's a bet worth making - as much as any other uninspiring options on this year's QB market".

Is Willis Realistic?

Of the two possible options presented by Batko, the Rodgers reunion seems the more likely one. The Steelers know exactly what they would be getting with him. New head coach Mike McCarthy is familiar with him and his play.

On the other hand, Willis will be highly pursued by other quarterback-needy teams. The Steelers are typically on the risk-averse side, so they seem unlikely to get themselves caught up in a bidding war for a player who has not been a starting quarterback for any significant time in his career.

If the Steelers wish to be competitive next season, they will need to make some sort of move for a quarterback, but one that lands them Willis seems a bit far-fetched at this point in time. Rodgers or someone like Marcus Mariota seems more likely for the Steelers.

